Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Everton player ratings after the 2-2 draw

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Everton player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.

Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

Goals:

Everton:

Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54

Newcastle:

Lejeune 90+4 90+5

Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)

Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Crowd: 38,822

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan

