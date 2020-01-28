News

Oxford v Newcastle tickets selling quickly

The early sales of Oxford v Newcastle tickets suggest a sellout is all but certain.

Still no sign of Newcastle United putting the away allocation on sale but Oxford United started selling to their fans at 4.30pm on Monday.

Tickets could only be bought online and overnight they had sold over 2,100 to season ticket holders and members.

No 100% official confirmation of the date/time the game will be played but Oxford United when announcing the ticket sales stated: ”The game is scheduled for Tuesday 4th February and the kick-off will be confirmed in due course.’

In reality, the clubs surely know for sure that the fourth round replay is on Tuesday (4 February) and the only thing to be decided/confirmed is kick-off time, depending on whether it is chosen for live TV coverage (which also looks a knocking bet).

As for ticket prices, Oxford have said that ‘Normal League prices’ will be charged.

Away fans usually share the North Stand with home fans and the normal prices for that stand, which Newcastle supporters look set to pay, are:

£24 Adult, £17 Over 65, £16 Young Person (18-21), £14 Under 18s

As for the number of tickets for Newcastle fans, when NUFC lost 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium in 2017 there were 1,787 official Newcastle fans there.

Interesting to look at that game, as well as other big home cup games for Oxford this season.

Oxford 3 Newcastle United 0 – 27 January 2017 (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Attendance 11,810, including 1,787 Newcastle United fans.

Oxford 4 West Ham 0 – 25 September 2019 (League Cup Third Round)

Attendance 10,450, including 1,513 West Ham fans.

Oxford 1 Sunderland 1 (Oxford won on penalties) – 29 October 2019 (League Cup Fourth Round)

Attendance 11,108, including 1,269 Sunderland fans.

Oxford 1 Man City 3 – 18 December 2019 (League Cup Quarter-Finals)

Attendance 11,817, including 1,200 Man City fans.

So it looks like Newcastle United fans should get around 1,800 tickets as they did in 2017, the Kassam having same capacity.

Oxford United official announcement:

‘Oxford United’s Emirates FA Cup replay against Newcastle United will be ‘ALL TICKET’.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday 4th February and the kick-off will be confirmed in due course.

Normal League prices apply with no discount for members. The following procedure will apply (subject to availability) for booking seats.

Season Ticket holders, Yellow Members and Flexi-ticket holders can purchase one ticket online from oufctickets.co.uk from 4.30pm on Monday 27th January.

Tickets will be available in person and over the telephone (01865 337533) from 1pm on Wednesday 29th January.

Season Ticket holders will have their seat reserved until 4pm on Thursday 30th January.’

