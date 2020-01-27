News

Oxford United confirm ticket prices and sale dates for Newcastle United FA Cup replay

Oxford United have made an announcement on Monday afternoon regarding tickets for the FA Cup replay against Newcastle United.

Immediately after Saturday’s goalless draw at St James Park, Oxford said the replay would be a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday 4 February, unless moved for live TV.

In Monday’s announcement, they are saying ‘The game is scheduled for Tuesday 4th February and the kick-off will be confirmed in due course.’

Whilst they aren’t saying the game is 100% on the Tuesday, it does appear almost certainly that it will be.

It will surely also be picked for live TV with an upset more than possible, rumours abound that it will be Oxford v Newcastle shown live on TV on the Tuesday, with Liverpool v Shrewsbury live TV on the Wednesday.

Of the other fourth round replays, Spurs v Southampton looks to be the only other game which could be potentially chosen by the TV companies. The others are Birmingham v Coventry, Cardiff v Reading and Derby v Northampton.

At 4.30pm today (Monday), Oxford have started selling tickets to their fans, so presumably ‘scheduled’ for Tuesday does mean it will be Tuesday.

As for ticket prices, Oxford have said that ‘Normal League prices’ will be charged.

Away fans usually share the North Stand with home fans and the normal prices for that stand, which Newcastle supporters look set to play, are:

£24 Adult

£17 Over 65

£16 Young Person (18-21)

£14 Under 18s

Tonight on BBC1 at around 7.20pm the FA Cup fifth round draw will kick-off, with Oxford or Newcastle on ball number 14.

If Newcastle reach the fifth round, that game will be midweek on one of Tuesday 3 March, Wednesday 4 March or Thursday 5 March, with no replays in the fifth round this season, the game having to be decided on the night.

No indication from Newcastle United so far, as to when they will start selling tickets for the replay at Oxford.

Oxford United official announcement:

‘Oxford United’s Emirates FA Cup replay against Newcastle United will be ‘ALL TICKET’.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday 4th February and the kick-off will be confirmed in due course.

Normal League prices apply with no discount for members. The following procedure will apply (subject to availability) for booking seats.

Season Ticket holders, Yellow Members and Flexi-ticket holders can purchase one ticket online from oufctickets.co.uk from 4.30pm on Monday 27th January.

Tickets will be available in person and over the telephone (01865 337533) from 1pm on Wednesday 29th January.

Season Ticket holders will have their seat reserved until 4pm on Thursday 30th January.’

