Oxford fans with very interesting comments on Newcastle United players, fans, city and Steve Bruce…

Oxford fans watched on as their team earned an FA Cup fourth round replay.

A match that ended goalless and saw Newcastle fans boo their side off at the end.

No surprisingly, the travelling Oxford fans were just that ‘little’ bit happier.

Up in Level 7, cheering their team at the end, after a game where it was difficult/impossible to tell which was Premier League.

There were 3,710 official Oxford fans inside St James Park and many of them of course took the opportunity to make a weekend of it in our fabulous city.

So just what did the Oxford fans make of Newcastle Upon Tyne, St James Park and the NUFC players, fans and Head Coach?

Some interesting observations…

Oxford fans comment via their Yellows Forum message board:

‘Thought it was a decent day out, great cathedral of football, we had a plan and executed it superbly.

Probably the most interesting aspect was just how cravenly limited Newcastle were.

Joelinton was appalling.

Gorrin the best player on the field by a mile.

Newcastle have good central defenders but play with zilch sparkle; there is nothing saying ‘beautiful game’ with a Steve Bruce team.’

‘It has to be said, 52,000 people in a stadium and for 99% of the time all you could hear was OUFC singing. Brilliant!’

‘Immensely proud of the boys today brought tears to my eyes.’

‘Been home for an hour now and loved the day.

I wasn’t surprised about our singing, second to none. I was surprised the lack of crowd noise from our hosts, apart from the two offside efforts.

The stewards were brilliant, they managed to find some seats for my son and I rather than the row x ones we had.

The best thing though, this was the first game for my son. Afterwards he told me the team he wanted to support from now on…Oxford United.

Very proud dad.’

‘Have to laugh at the NUFC fans – think they has some sort of entitlement about beating a “L1 team” – clearly have absolutely no idea of the Who’s who in our league –

I fully expect us to win at home, so we have a better chance of winning the FA cup this year than they do!

Even suggestions we will be in trouble if “the saudis take over” there – again expecting a 2 week turn around???

Pathetic bunch really who wear their shirts 365 days a year and live in a Tyneside bubble.’

‘I think they have every right to feel entitled to beating a L1 team.

Their striker cost more than I’m pretty sure every asset we have put together, including the stadium.

They seem to be a pretty decent bunch.

That club is one of the great institutions of British football and they’re being, if not destroyed, then supremely limited by their owner, and their fans have every right to be frustrated.’

‘To be honest some of our fans would have been the same had we drawn at home to Hartlepool.

As a premiership team playing their strongest team at home, they have every right to be pi..ed.’

‘So proud of the boys today. What a fantastic result. Roll on the replay. We really do have a great chance of progressing.’

‘Just back – I fancy us in the replay. We’ve had tougher games in L1 this season and definitely should’ve pinched it through either Browne or Fosu in the last 10.

Cracking effort from our lot up in the gods as well. Loud and proud.’

‘It seems that Joelinton is this year’s version of Mitrovic, reading stuff.’

‘Fantastic day and night! Great city and lovely people.

Oxford fans everywhere in every pub into the early hours.

Just got woken up after three hours sleep with chants of Yellows Yellows out of our hotel window. 7am and some lads are still going!!!’

‘Great result and Newcastle will not be looking forward to coming here at all.

Hope the bodies hold up in the next few weeks…going to be some tired legs and minds out there.’

‘Newcastle fans are not happy.’

‘Are they ever happy?!’

‘Not a bad day’s entertainment.

We should have nicked it with a couple of chances, so frustrating to see players not taking chances when they have them.

Equally, NUFC were not a premiership side today, some promise but they will have a hard time on that standard.

Respect to the stewards who were worked hard by those who don’t believe in asking before taking a seat, silly to think that it’s ok to mouth off and expect gratitude in return.

We asked, we explained why and we were moved and thanked our hosts.

Scary exit from stadium, 50,000 people all heading off home at the same time – unreal.’

‘Thought Yedlin and Lascelles were quality for them today. ASM also looked unbelievably dangerous at times, but we ultimately contained him well enough.

Hopefully the game will have given Browne and Holland some real confidence – if they can skin Prem level defenders that easily they should be able to rinse any L1 fullback.’

‘Lovely jubbly. Well played lads.

Another set of North East fans in meltdown so it must be a NE trait, beautiful.’

‘Fantastic result for the lads. We can win this replay, given the performance from Newcastle. Cant wait for this.’

