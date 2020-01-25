Opinion

Oxford fans comments before Newcastle United match – Amusing and just a little bit excited

Oxford fans have descended on Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Around 4,000 making the trip to St James Park.

With cheap as chips prices the game is sold out for Newcastle United fans, with a crowd of over 50,000 expected, the only empty seats the 1,000 or so that the visitors didn’t manage to sell.

A rare chance to visit St James Park, no surprise that many have made a bit of a weekend of it.

Much excitement and some amusing comments from the travelling Oxford fans…

Oxford fans commenting via their Yellows Forum message board:

‘This is a different world. The Greggs by my hotel is open until 03:00 and has a bouncer on the door. And I only wanted a vegan sausage roll for my supper.’

‘So northern hospitality and all that…. been knocked out twice tonight…. hope we beat these now, absolute joke. Bloody mess.’

‘Woke up an hour ago at relatives in Whitley Bay. Haven’t slept well due to excitement. Off for a walk on the beach soon and then into the city centre for drinkies from 12.’

‘Newcastle have sold out – They are only here coz it’s Oxford!’

‘Let’s hope we see Geordies crying in the stands with the result!’

‘I’m on the train to Newcastle and be warned it is absolutely rammed. Not even space to stand in the aisles! And that’s without too many yellows on board.’

‘Think well give em shock and hold em to a 1-1 draw.

Then bring em to Oxford n beat em under lights.’

‘Newcastle 3-0, we won’t play badly but we will just get picked off. We don’t have a forward to worry them and that will cost us as the game goes on I reckon.’

‘I think Brasil will beat Juve 2-1 with their southern flair.’

‘Really annoying that Newcastle have had such morale-boosting results in the last week. Would have been really handy to get them in front of a disillusioned home crowd who turned on them after a goallless first 20 mins.’

‘It’s a free hit, and Newcastle struggle to score goals, so if we just go out there, and go at them from the start, get a goal or two, then shut up shop, we could do it!’

‘Just been chatting to a NUFC supporter, travelled up from London! Sell out today so 50,000 is on the cards.’

‘They don’t sell out for any of their premiership games, but the U’s come to town, and boom! sold out. Yep, we’re that good!’

‘Lots of Yellows around the town, or as they say here, the toon!

The contrast between the old and the new Newcastle is very apparent.

Big shopping centres with John Lewis, Debenhams etc. and the castle, bridge and city walls contrast with each other.

Sadly, like most cities, in between are streets lined with rubbish, boarded up shops etc.

China town gearing up for the new year celebrations, lot of chinese and asian restaurants and business premises on Stowel Street with the chinese arch at the end nearest the stadium.’

‘Oxford fan from Newcastle – away fans should be fine in pretty much any pub in the city centre, especially since it’s a cup game. The only one that might be less than 100% safe (but still 90%) would be the Strawberry right outside the ground as that’s where the most vocal fans gather.‘

‘Popped into the NUFC club shop a couple of weeks ago while I was up there for the weekend.

It was like an empty Sports Direct on a retail park selling only monochrome clothing.

I know our shop is pretty cr.p but if you get the opportunity to have a look in theirs you’d be surprised!

Had a few beers in the Crown Posada, Lady Greys which were both decent spots for those about for a couple of days.

Had a decent Italian meal in Unos Trattoria and breakfast in Queens Cafe.

If you are up for a couple of days Bridge Tavern and Roadhouse were decent too.’

