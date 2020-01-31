News

Olivier Giroud not coming to Newcastle United – Steve Bruce confirms failed bid

Olivier Giroud is not coming to Newcastle United.

Something that won’t come as a surprise to the many Newcastle fans who didn’t think there was any serious intention by Mike Ashley and NUFC to sign the striker.

However, on Friday morning, Steve Bruce insisted that Newcastle United HAD been trying to buy the Chelsea forward.

The NUFC Head Coach telling Talksport on deadline day morning though, that he now accepted Olivier Giroud wouldn’t be coming to St James Park.

Steve Bruce saying he thought that the French international would be going ‘elsewhere’ though, not staying at Chelsea.

Olivier Giroud may be 33 and not getting a regular game for Chelsea but he is still an excellent striker.

Still a regular for France, in 2019 he made eight starts and two sub appearances for France and scored six goals in 2020 Euros qualifying.

Giroud would have been a very credible signing and far more of a goal threat than any other striker at NUFC.

Quite unbelievable that it looks like Newcastle won’t sign any striker/goalscorer in January.

An article yesterday (Thursday 30 January) by Matthew Robson on the Olivier Giroud claims:

Newcastle United have been repeatedly linked with Olivier Giroud.

A first approach widely reported and knocked back.

Then after a move to Inter Milan broke down, once again Newcastle are claimed to have gone back in with a second offer.

The media reports claiming Newcastle United were prepared to pay a £3m loan fee to secure Olivier Giroud until the end of the season.

With no doubt a similar amount (£3m) on wages, could you honestly see Mike Ashley allowing £6m to be spent on a player who would only be available for 14 Premier League matches at the very most, 13 if you accept that if any (very unlikely) deal was going to happen, Norwich on Saturday would come too early for the striker to be involved.

With Newcastle United having already accumulated 30 points and probably only three wins at the most away from guaranteeing safety (two if beating Norwich), it hardly sounds like something Mike Ashley would do.

The only possible way the idea has any credibility, is surely if there is a real chance of Mike Ashley selling the club this time.

Olivier Giroud coming in as extra insurance that safety would happen, a £6m investment for 14 PL games would look not quite as incredible for Ashley’s NUFC.

This season has seen Olivier Giroud fail to score any goals in his five appearances (two as a starter) and indeed he has only scored one Premier League goal these past 14 months.

Giroud has only started 16 Premier League matches in the past 32 months and scored nine league goals in that time.

However, he is undoubtedly still a very decent striker and would enhance Newcastle United for the rest of the season. Plus he isn’t cup-tied, so could appear in the FA Cup for Newcastle United if they reached the fifth round.

If you believe Newcastle are seriously after Olivier Giroud then you would also surely need to find a place for him in your team, as no doubt Giroud won’t be willing to swap not playing for Chelsea for not playing for Newcastle United.

With ASM and Almiron sure starters and loan signing Lazaro the same, when you add Joelinton who Mike Ashley appears to insist has to play, then adding Giroud in as well, suddenly makes Newcastle look like a very attacking team. Never mind if Andy Carroll ever gets fit…

My money is on Danny Rose turning out to be the final signing of this window for Newcastle United, though happy to be proved wrong.

I will be even happier to be proved wrong if Mike Ashley sells the club!

