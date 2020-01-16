News

Official Premier League site explains why Miguel Almiron is key Newcastle United player for Saturday

Interesting assessment of Miguel Almiron by the official Premier League site.

The striker having now finally added goals to the undeniable other qualities he was bringing to the Newcastle United team.

These past seven matches (all competitions) bringing four goals for Miguel Almiron.

The official Premier League site have been assessing the Paraguayan’s worth this coming Saturday for the purposes of their Fantasy Football tips – but the logic works the same obviously when looking at his potential use to the team generally.

Almiron has at last been given a little more freedom to be higher up the pitch, a little more of the time, and no surprise that this has helped him get in more goalscoring positions the past month.

Miguel Almiron has been basically Newcastle’s only threat going forward in recent times, certainly since Allan Saint-Maximin got his latest injury.

He is still though asked to do far too much in defence and should be freed up more to be an even bigger threat in the final third.

Interesting analysis from the official Premier League site as they reveal that the underlying statistics prove Almiron’s growing threat, pointing out that in the last five Premier League games he has had a total of 11 shots, including nine shots in the box, ranking him joint fifth amongst Premier League midfielders in that time period.

As for Saturday’s opponents, Chelsea have a very impressive record of seven wins and a draw in their 11 PL away games this season, but have conceded in 10 of those 11 away matches, pointing to Miguel Almiron having every chance of getting into shooting positions and increasing his recent goals tally further.

The Premier League site write up on Miguel Almiron ahead of the Chelsea match this coming weekend:

‘Almiron’s attacking potential has improved considerably ahead of Saturday evening’s encounter.

All four of his goals this season have come in his last seven matches in all competitions.

He scored the decisive effort in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in Gameweek 18, collecting 10 FPL points.

The Paraguayan then netted his side’s opener in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers to claim eight points.

And he has also scored in both of the Magpies’ FA Cup ties against Rochdale in the last fortnight.

The underlying statistics further highlight Almiron’s growing influence.

His totals of 11 shots and nine shots in the box in the last five Gameweeks both rank joint-fifth among FPL midfielders.

Chelsea visit St James’ Park having struggled defensively on their travels this season.

Frank Lampard’s side have managed just a single clean sheet in 11 away matches.

Almiron can take advantage of those frailties to continue his run of goals for the Magpies.’

