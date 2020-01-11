News

Nuno Espirito Santo says only ‘fantastic’ Martin Dubravka kept negative Newcastle United in the game

Nuno Espirito Santo watched his side pass up the chance to go sixth.

Newcastle taking a seventh minute lead with their only effort on target of the 90+ minutes.

Wolves equalising only seven minutes later but failing to take their chances.

As well as his side failing to make the most of their chances, Nuno Espirito Santo had no doubt which opposition player was key to the end result: ‘Newcastle’s goalkeeper played a fantastic performance that allowed them to stay in the game.’

Yet another man of the match display from Martin Dubravka saving Steve Bruce’s bacon for the umpteenth time.

Wolves created some very good chances but Nuno Espirito Santo was also accepting of how difficult it is when the opposition manager/head coach has such negative tactics…’It was difficult because Newcastle didn’t want to go for the game.’

Steve Bruce carried the luck today and will be far happier than the Wolves boss, as he stole a point away from Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo:

“It was not so good….

“Newcastle were well-organised, we didn’t start the game well, we reacted to the goal and after that I think we managed better, we created chances but not the normal possession that we have.

“Newcastle were organised, it was difficult to find the lines and spaces, but we tried really hard until the end.

“Newcastle’s goalkeeper played a fantastic performance that allowed them to stay in the game, it wasn’t the best, but the character and willingness was there.

“We produced.

“Good saves (from Dubravka), some I think we should improve, the final touch, the delivery of the ball.

“It was difficult because Newcastle didn’t want to go for the game, reducing space, well-organised, tight, we struggled there.

“Beside the situation, I think we created a couple of good chances, clear ones that could improve.

“I’m not happy because we didn’t perform like we all wish, like we expect and should do. I always want perfection and sometimes days like this happen.

“It’s obvious that we must bring players. Today was not the best, it was difficult, not many spaces, but the final delivery should be better.

“We are working and hopefully things work out and we can solve it. We need solutions, we need more than specific position, players that can bring us different situations, that can help us in these kind of games.”

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 7

Wolves:

Dendoncker 14

Possession was Wolves 65% (62%), Newcastle 35% (38%)

Total shots were Wolves 9 (5), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2), Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Wolves 5 (2), Newcastle 2 (0)

Crowd: 31,570 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett (Lejeune 13), Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Atsu 28), Joelinton (Carroll 79)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Watts. Allan, Ritchie

(Steve Bruce on Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 after 1 shot on target “I thought we looked very, very dangerous” – Read HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Watch excellent Miguel Almiron finish and official match highlights here – Watch HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw – Read HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Steve Bruce lucky once again as Newcastle United score with only shot on target – Read HERE)

