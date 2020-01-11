Opinion

NUFC Powerchair – They could be our best chance of lifting a trophy this year

NUFC Powerchair look set to win promotion this year and are tipped to lift the cup.

They could be our best chance of lifting a trophy this year and bringing silverware back to Tyneside.

If you haven’t already given them a follow on Twitter or Facebook then please do (Links below).

I have spoken to head coach Jamie Harrison and player coach Rob Thompson.

They have both assured me that they have some of the brightest young talents in the squad.

Not only to come out of England but possibly some of the greatest talents that the world has ever seen.

They are set to take the world of Powerchair by storm.

Most importantly, they are all “one of our own”…

Rob & Jamie will also be on Love Sport Radio this Wednesday (15 January 2020) from 7pm on the Newcastle Fans Show.

So tune in to find out more about the Sport, team news and plans for the future.

A little example of NUFC Powerchair in action here…

Overwhelmed with the amount of support we have recieved following this video. Please give this amazing team a follow #FridayFeeling #NUFC https://t.co/KzUMn0QlCU — Nufc Foundation PFC (@ClubNufc) January 10, 2020

To follow The NUFC Powerchair team on Twitter @ClubNUFC and Facebook NUFC Powerchair Football Club

