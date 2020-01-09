Transfer Rumours

Now reported that Newcastle United have made an offer for Emmanuel Dennis

Wednesday morning has brought reports that Newcastle United have made an offer for Emmanuel Dennis.

The report claim comes from Manu Lonjon who is a journalist working for Eurosport.

He says an offer has been made for the striker but not how much has been offered.

Emmanuel Dennis plays for Club Brugge and turned 22 in November.

After one season playing in the Ukraine, the Nigerian forward signed for Club Brugge for £1m in June 2017.

In his first two seasons in Belgium, the striker scored 14 goal in 32 league starts (and 24 sub appearances).

This season, Emmanuel Dennis has scored five goals in 11 league starts (plus four sub appearances) and grabbed headlines in the Champions League in October. The then 21 year old scored twice to earn Club Brugge a 2-2 draw away at Real Madrid.

However, in eight other CL starts (and one sub appearance), the striker only managed one more goal.

The number of players linked with Newcastle United already this month has been all a bit mad and impossible to say what we should take seriously.

As for Emmanuel Dennis, whilst Club Brugge are set to win the league easily, currently 10 points clear at the top, you would have to be a bit sceptical of Dennis being able to make an instant step up to Premier League level when he isn’t automatic first choice for Club Brugge, having started 11 of their league matches but named on the bench in another eight.

