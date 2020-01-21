Now 14 January Premier League signings as Newcastle United get off the mark
Tuesday has seen three Premier League signings so far today as the market is maybe showing signs of sparking into life.
The January transfer window is often a slow burner and in the first 20 days of January there had only been 11 incoming Premier League signings.
Today’s trio of deals brings that total up to 14 in the opening three weeks of this window.
Newcastle United have got off the mark with midfielder Nabil Bentaleb recruited today.
The 25 year old on loan until the end of the season, with an £8.5m buying option according to reports.
Meanwhile Wolves signed Equador international striker Leonardo Campana and Sheffield United brought in Forest defender Jack Robinson.
There are now 10 days of the window remaining, with Aston Villa the most active so far, bringing in three signings.
All January transfer window signings (incoming) by Premier League clubs so far (Info via BBC Sport and the official PL site):
21 January
Leonardo Campana [Barcelona SC – Wolves] Undisclosed
Nabil Bentaleb [Schalke – Newcastle] Loan
Jack Robinson [Nottingham Forest – Sheffield United] Undisclosed
20 January
Mbwana Samatta [Genk – Aston Villa] £10m
15 January
Gedson Fernandes [Benfica – Tottenham] Loan
Darren Randolph [Middlesbrough – West Ham] Undisclosed
14 January
Ignacio Pussetto [Udinese – Watford] £7m
13 January
Jarrad Branthwaite [Carlisle – Everton] Undisclosed
Pepe Reina [AC Milan – Aston Villa] Loan
Lukas Rupp [Hoffenheim – Norwich] Undisclosed
12 January
Ondrej Duda [Hertha Berlin – Norwich] Loan
10 January
Cenk Tosun [Everton – Crystal Palace] Loan
7 January
Danny Drinkwater [Chelsea – Aston Villa] Loan
1 January
Takumi Minamino [RB Salzburg – Liverpool] Undisclosed
