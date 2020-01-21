News

Now 14 January Premier League signings as Newcastle United get off the mark

Tuesday has seen three Premier League signings so far today as the market is maybe showing signs of sparking into life.

The January transfer window is often a slow burner and in the first 20 days of January there had only been 11 incoming Premier League signings.

Today’s trio of deals brings that total up to 14 in the opening three weeks of this window.

Newcastle United have got off the mark with midfielder Nabil Bentaleb recruited today.

The 25 year old on loan until the end of the season, with an £8.5m buying option according to reports.

Meanwhile Wolves signed Equador international striker Leonardo Campana and Sheffield United brought in Forest defender Jack Robinson.

There are now 10 days of the window remaining, with Aston Villa the most active so far, bringing in three signings.

All January transfer window signings (incoming) by Premier League clubs so far (Info via BBC Sport and the official PL site):

21 January

Leonardo Campana [Barcelona SC – Wolves] Undisclosed

Nabil Bentaleb [Schalke – Newcastle] Loan

Jack Robinson [Nottingham Forest – Sheffield United] Undisclosed

20 January

Mbwana Samatta [Genk – Aston Villa] £10m

15 January

Gedson Fernandes [Benfica – Tottenham] Loan

Darren Randolph [Middlesbrough – West Ham] Undisclosed

14 January

Ignacio Pussetto [Udinese – Watford] £7m

13 January

Jarrad Branthwaite [Carlisle – Everton] Undisclosed

Pepe Reina [AC Milan – Aston Villa] Loan

Lukas Rupp [Hoffenheim – Norwich] Undisclosed

12 January

Ondrej Duda [Hertha Berlin – Norwich] Loan

10 January

Cenk Tosun [Everton – Crystal Palace] Loan

7 January

Danny Drinkwater [Chelsea – Aston Villa] Loan

1 January

Takumi Minamino [RB Salzburg – Liverpool] Undisclosed

