Player Ratings

Newcastle v Wolves player ratings from fans – Tells a story with two star players whilst others struggle

The results of the Newcastle v Wolves player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Only two players really enhancing their reputations.

As has been the case with monotonous regularity, Martin Dubravka (8.6) is yet again man of the match. The keeper pulling off some stunning saves to earn a point for the team.

Very closely behind was Miguel Almiron (8.5), easily Newcastle’s best outfield player, scoring the goal with NUFC’s only shot on target and the only Newcastle player offering any threat.

Only three other starters managed 6.0 or better.

Ciaran Clark (6.7) had decent match on his return, whilst Matty Longstaff (6.2) did ok in central midfield up to a point, likewise Isaac Hayden (6.1) doing a job dropped back into the back five.

At the very lowest end of things, Joelinton (3.8) was really poor. Steve Bruce later said that the Brazilian had played on despite injury but if that is the case, it still doesn’t excuse a well below par first half.

Paul Dummett (4.6) was off before the game had really got going, whilst the other four players all rated 5.4 or less for the Newcastle fans.

Dwight Gayle (5.4) got an assist for the goal but did nothing else before forced off injured, whilst Jetro Willems (5.4) was very poor in defence as Traore walked past him on a number of occasions. Sean Longstaff (5.4) completing the starting eleven with a display that was overshadowed by his opponents.

Florian Lejeune (5.2) did relatively ok when called off the bench early on but Christian Atsu (3.3) was woeful when doing the same.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7pm Sunday:

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 7

Wolves:

Dendoncker 14

Possession was Wolves 65% (62%), Newcastle 35% (38%)

Total shots were Wolves 9 (5), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2), Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Wolves 5 (2), Newcastle 2 (0)

Crowd: 31,570 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett (Lejeune 13), Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Atsu 28), Joelinton (Carroll 79)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Watts. Allan, Ritchie

