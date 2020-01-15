Opinion

Newcastle v Rochdale was lowest FA Cup crowd at St James Park for 10 years but…

The crowd at the Newcastle v Rochdale match last night had the usual make-up.

Cup games at St James Park have increasingly gone down the same route.

The majority being non-regulars, attracted by their yearly fix of cheap tickets and kids for a fiver ensuring families dominate.

Nobody of course knowing what the reaction would be of the St James Park regulars if Newcastle actually managed to still be in the FA Cup by the time we reach February.

Considering the mood that hangs over the NUFC fanbase and everything that Mike Ashley has done to drive away fans, it is remarkable that there are still as many as 29,786 prepared to come to an FA Cup game, with around 27,000 of those there on Tuesday night being Newcastle fans.

However, last night’s crowd was the lowest FA Cup attendance at St James Park in 10 years and also the first to drop under 30,000 since 2010.

FA Cup attendances at St James Park during Mike Ashley’s ownership:

29,786 Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 (2020)

34,603 Newcastle 0 Watford 2 (2019)

36,440 Newcastle 1 Blackburn 1 (2019)

47,069 Newcastle 3 Luton 1 (2018)

34,896 Newcastle 3 Birmingham 1 (2017)

31,166 Newcastle 1 Cardiff 2 (2014)

30,876 Newcastle 2 Blackburn 1 (2012)

15,805 Newcastle 3 Plymouth 0 (2010)

31,380 Newcastle 0 Hull 1 (2009)

35,108 Newcastle 4 Stoke 1 (2008)

Interesting to see where Newcastle’s attendance compares to other clubs/games in the FA Cup this season.

Newcastle only attracting the eighth highest of the FA Cup third round, which will become ninth highest when Man Utd play Wolves tonight.

Highest 2020 FA Cup attendances so far:

58,403 Arsenal 1 Leeds 0

52,583 Liverpool 1 Everton 0

52,433 Man City 4 Port Vale 1

49,202 Tottenham 2 Middlesbrough 1

40,492 Chelsea 2 Forest 0

31,381 Wolves 0 Man Utd 0

30,330 Leicester 2 Wigan 0

29,786 Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1

Both Wolves and Leicester showing ambition and rewarded with bigger FA Cup crowds than Newcastle United, something which would have been unheard of before Mike Ashley arrived.

Interesting to see what the turnout is for the Oxford match in 10 days time and what impact, if any, results in these next two Premier League games against Chelsea and Everton have on team selection.

