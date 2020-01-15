Player Ratings

Newcastle v Rochdale player ratings from fans – Three stand out performers

The results of the Newcastle v Rochdale player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Newcastle United fans have always seen his value to the team and now he is adding goals, the media are belatedly catching up.

Miguel Almiron (8.4) Newcastle’s man of the match, adding a fourth goal in as many weeks, although you can’t ask for much more than the goalkeeper passing the ball to you in front of goal! However, as well as the goal it was yet another high energy performance as the Paraguayan led by example.

Matt Ritchie (8.1) looked like he had never been away, always in the thick of the action and involved in two of the goals before subbed off as he gets back to 100% match fitness.

Matty Longstaff (7.4) was the only other player to get above the 7.0 mark. A very good display and once again just as importantly, added another great finish, making it three goals in eight starts for United.

At the lower end of things, three players were rated 6.0 or lower.

Christian Atsu (5.9) had minimal influence on the game, whilst Sean Longstaff (5.9) once again found himself outshone by his younger brother.

Emil Krafth (6.0) did ok against weaker opposition but didn’t really impose himself.

The other five starters all fell in the average 6.something category.

Isaac Hayden (6.9) once again showing a willingness to play anywhere for the cause, whilst Jamaal Lascelles (6.8) eased back in against opposition that never really stretched him in his 57 minutes on the pitch.

Karl Darlow (6.7) didn’t do a lot wrong and could do nothing about the consolation goal late on, Joelinton (6.7) working hard and getting that reward with a goal eight minutes from time. Lejeune (6.6) completing the starting eleven and looking pretty much untroubled throughout the game.

As for the subs, Carroll (6.5) and Shelvey (6.5) did ok but it was 20 year old debutant Tom Allan (7.0) who earned the plaudits, an energetic display topped off with an excellent assist for Joelinton’s goal.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8am Wednesday:

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 (Newcastle 3 Rochdale 0) – Tuesday 14 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

O’Connell (OG) 17, M Longstaff 20, Almiron 26, Joelinton 82

Rochdale:

Williams 86

Possession was Rochdale 36% (30%), Newcastle 64% (70%)

Total shots were Rochdale 12 (5), Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Rochdale 5 (2), Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Rochdale 5 (3), Newcastle 5 (4)

Crowd: 29,786 (3,000 Rochdale)

Referee:Graham Scott

Newcastle team v Rochdale:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles (Allan 57), Lejeune, Ritchie (Shelvey 69), Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron (Carroll 62), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Clark, Willems, Fernandez

