Player Ratings

Newcastle v Rochdale player ratings from fans – Tells a story

The results of the Newcastle v Rochdale player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

They were never going to be good but I think the ratings from Newcastle fans could have been a whole lot worse.

Only two players emerging with real credit from the game overall.

Miguel Almiron (7.4) top rated as he was Newcastle’s main (only?) threat and produced an excellent finish to keep NUFC in the FA Cup.

Summing up how much Rochdale were allowed to dominate after the break, Marin Dubravka (7.3) is only just edged out of top spot after saving NUFC on a number of occasions.

Only two other players scraped a rating of 6.0 or better.

Christian Atsu (6.1) playing well in the first half when having the freedom of the left hand side, providing an assist for Almiron’s goal, but fading badly after the break.

Newcastle’s other wing-back DeAndre Yedlin (6.0) the other to scrape above that line, showing great energy getting up and down the right but his delivery into the box erratic as usual.

As for the other end of the scale…

Considering 1.0 is the lowest rating anybody can give, for Joelinton to manage an average of only 1.6 takes some beating. The Brazilian missing a series of chances and some fans rightly or wrongly, believing that his effort isn’t 100%.

The next two lowly rated players were Muto (3.3) who presented no threat whatsoever and Sean Longstaff (4.5), the Newcastle midfielder second best after the break to lower division opposition.

The other four starters all gave poor to average displays, Federico Fernandez (5.6) the best of them as he tried to keep the makeshift defence together.

Krafth (5.3) didn’t do too bad coming back into the team and Hayden (5.3) stuck at it, whilst Matty Longstaff had some positive moments in the first half but faded.

Matt Ritchie (5.5) came on and looked understandably rusty but did ok up to a point.

Whilst apologies for the absence of Ki Sung-yeung in the player rating options, the company that supplies the player rating automated system missing him out. The South Korean midfielder probably relieved after showing absolutely nothing when introduced from the bench.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 9am Sunday:

If you haven't already put in your Newcastle v Rochdale player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Rochdale 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 4 January 12.31pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 17

Rochdale:

Wilbraham 79

Possession was Rochdale 34%, Newcastle 66%

Total shots were Rochdale 11, Newcastle 18

Shots on target were Rochdale 4, Newcastle 5

Corners were Rochdale 3 Newcastle 12

Crowd: 8,593 (3,200 NUFC)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle team v Rochdale:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Fernandez, Hayden, Atsu, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Ritchie 64), Muto (Ki 53), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Lejeune, Allan, Sorensen, Cass

