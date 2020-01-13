News

Newcastle v Rochdale outfield player availability: 11 definite, 4 probable, 8 injured, 3 kids with first team

With 24 hours to go, the playing options for Newcastle v Rochdale have now become a little clearer.

Steve Bruce gave his pre-match press conference on Monday morning and then later today, the club published a gallery of training shots along with some extra info.

Combining everything, this is where we appear to be…

Ruled out of Rochdale replay

Paul Dummett (Injured on Saturday and was having a scan today)

Dwight Gayle (Injured on Saturday and was having a scan today)

Fabian Schar (Back in training but not available for Rochdale)

Javier Manquillo (Injured)

Ki Sung-yeung (Injured)

Yoshinori Muto (Injured)

Jonjo Shelvey (Back in training but not available for Rochdale)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Back in training but not available for Rochdale)

Cup-Tied

Kelland Watts (Back at Newcastle after loan spell but cup-tied)

Liam Gibson(Back at Newcastle after loan spell but cup-tied)

Rolando Aarons (Back at Newcastle after loan spell but cup-tied)

Appear to be definitely available

The keepers Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Rob Elliot

Plus outfield players Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Christian Atsu, Jetro Willems, Matty Longstaff, Ciaran Clark, Andy Carroll, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Federico Fernandez, Florian Lejeune

Probably available (barring any reaction in training) players who are now back in training

Jamaal Lascelles, DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie

Young players training with first team (and were all subs at Rochdale)

Lewis Cass, Tom Allan, Elias Sorensen

So the final roll call is that as well as the choice of keepers there looks to be 11 senior first team squad players (including Matty Longstaff) up for selection, plus the four who have returned to training (and Steve Bruce has stated he is expecting Lascelles and Ritchie to start on Tuesday night) and the three young players who made the bench at Rochdale.

You would assume that Steve Bruce will consider the physical condition of all his players before deciding who will start, especially with Chelsea at home only four days later.

