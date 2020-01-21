News

Newcastle v Oxford – Revealed how many away tickets already sold

It is Newcastle v Oxford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday and a big game for both clubs.

Newcastle United have never got to the fifth round in Mike Ashley’s entire 13 season reign and it was 2006 when NUFC actually last got through two rounds of the FA Cup.

As for Oxford United, they actually reached the FA Cup fifth round as recently as 2017, losing 3-2 to Middlesbrough, which isn’t a bad effort when you start in the first round.

That day at the Riverside three seasons ago, 3,376 Oxford fans made the trip.

For Saturday’s game at St James Park, Oxford fans were allocated 5,240 tickets.

Initially selling only online, Oxford United announced on Monday that they had sold 3,000 tickets already. With them set to start selling them via phone and to personal callers as from midday Monday.

In these past 24 hours they have now sold another 1,000, with Oxford fans using their Yellows Forum message board saying this morning that ticket office staff had told them that the total was now passing 4,000.

A decent following already and of course the reality is, what is there not to like about a trip to Newcastle Upon Tyne? With still the rest of this week to go, there must be every chance of Oxford selling the 5,240 tickets. Interesting to see if they will ask for more if selling them and if so, whether Newcastle will give an extra allocation.

Back in 2018 at the third round stage, Luton brought 7,500 fans for a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle.

A bit harder to gauge exactly how many Newcastle fans have bought tickets so far, as the club’s official ticketing site doesn’t make clear all the sections that have been on sale.

However, no tickets have gone on sale in Level 7 so far, as at noon on Tuesday.

If you are planning on going, remember that tickets double in price if bought on matchday to £20 adults and £10 concessions.

