Newcastle v Oxford player ratings from fans – Giving true reflection of what happened on Saturday
The results of the Newcastle v Oxford player ratings by fans.
Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.
Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.
The response from Newcastle fans giving
Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 10am Monday:
If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Oxford player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 – Saturday 25 January 3pm
Possession was Oxford 38%, Newcastle 62%
Total shots were Oxford 8 Newcastle 15
Shots on target were Oxford 2, Newcastle 4
Corners were Oxford 4, Newcastle 7
Crowd: 52,221 (incl approx 3,800 Oxford)
Referee: Robert Jones
Newcastle team v Oxford:
Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff (Hayden 87), Bentaleb (Atsu 80), Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Matty Longstaff 70), Joelinton
Unused Subs
Elliot, Fernandez, Sorensen, Allan
(Nabil Bentaleb reflects on his debut in the mess that was Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 – Read HERE)
(You couldn’t make it up…Embarrassing Steve Bruce complains about FA Cup fourth replay – Read HERE)
(Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dismal draw – Read HERE)
(Newcastle United reach FA Cup Fifth Round…Draw! Dismal Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 – Read HERE)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]