Newcastle v Oxford date/time confirmed after Live TV decision made

It is Newcastle v Oxford in the FA Cup fourth round.

A professional job by Newcastle on Tuesday night saw Rochdale crumble early on in this third round replay, conceding some poor goals as they leaked three in the first 26 minutes.

Wednesday morning has seen a date and time confirmed for Newcastle v Oxford after a decision on Live TV matches was made.

The powers that be deciding not to move the game to a less convenient day and/or time for match going fans, so it goes ahead at 3pm on Saturday 25 January.

The progress to the fourth round has also saved Newcastle fans from a 26 day gap with only one game (home v Norwich on 1 February).

Though there is still a three week gap between Newcastle v Oxford and Arsenal v Newcastle (see below) that only features that Norwich game, due to the two week (kind of) mid-season break to favour the successful clubs.

That is of course unless Newcastle face a fourth round replay…

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Following Tuesday night’s 4-1 FA Cup third round victory against Rochdale, the date has been confirmed for Newcastle United’s fourth round tie against Oxford United.

The game will be played at St. James’ Park on Saturday, 25th January with a 3pm (GMT) kick-off. It has not been selected for live television broadcast.

Ticket news will be announced on Wednesday. Goals from Miguel Almirón, Matty Longstaff, Joelinton and an own goal from Eoghan O’Connell saw United progress following a 1-1 draw at Rochdale ten days earlier.

Newcastle’s only previous meeting with Oxford in the FA Cup also came at the fourth round stage stage, in 2016/17, with the U’s winning 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

The two sides have met 18 times in all competitions, with Oxford winning seven, Newcastle six and five games ending in a draw.

Oxford beat Hartlepool United 4-1 in the third round and have also seen off Walsall (1-0) and Hayes & Yeading United (2-0).

Managed by Karl Robinson, they sit fifth in League One and reached the quarter-finals of this season’s Carabao Cup, where they lost 3-1 to holders Manchester City.’

The now updated and confirmed match schedule so far – up to end of February 2020:

August

Sunday 11 Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 17 Norwich 3 Newcastle 1 3pm

Sunday 25 Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 31 Newcastle 1 Watford 1 3pm

September

Saturday 14 Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 12.30pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 21 Newcastle 0 Brighton 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday 29 Leicester 5 Newcastle 0 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

October

Sunday 6 October Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 0 (4.30pm) (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 October Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Sunday 27 October Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

November

Saturday 2 November – West Ham 2 Newcastle 3 3pm

Sat 9 November – Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1 3pm

Monday 25 November – Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 30 November – Newcastle 2 Manchester City 2 12.30pm (BT Sport)

December

Thursday 5 – Sheff United 0 Newcastle 2 7.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 8 – Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 2pm (Not on TV but still moved…)

Saturday 14 – Burnley 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 3pm

Thursday 26 – Man Utd 4 Newcastle United 1 5.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 28 – Newcastle 1 Everton 2 3pm

January 2020

Wednesday 1 – Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 3pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 4 – Rochdale 1 Newcastle 1 12.31pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 – Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 3pm

Saturday 18 – Newcastle v Chelsea 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 21 – Everton v Newcastle 7.30pm (Time changed, brought forward by 15 minutes – but not on TV)

Saturday 25 – Newcastle v Oxford 3pm

February 2020

Saturday 1 – Newcastle v Norwich City 3pm

Sunday 16 – Arsenal v Newcastle 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 22 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 29 – Newcastle v Burnley 3pm

