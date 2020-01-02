Player Ratings

Newcastle v Leicester player ratings from fans – A little generous…?

The results of the Newcastle v Leicester player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

They were never going to be good but I think the ratings from Newcastle fans could have been a whole lot worse.

The only player to come out of it with any credit was Martin Dubravka (7.3), the keeper man of the match like he is almost every week…

Only three of the other 13 players used got a rating of 5.0 or better.

Miguel Almiron (5.3) running himself into the ground yet again, whilst Sean Longstaff (5.3) did ok when coming on.

Ferderico Fernandez (5.2) did his best to hold it together at the back as those around him fell apart.

At the very bottom end of things we have three players.

Joelinton (2.1) was woeful and never looked like scoring his one on one with Schmeichel, whilst Florian Lejeune looked knackered from the start and should never have been selected, his mistakes leading to the first two goals.

As for Muto (2.8), I struggle to remember him touching the ball.

Five other players fell below the 4.0 line.

Schar (3.7) looking poor before forced off through injury, Willems (3.3) even worse before he was subbed, the Dutchman has been poor for the last month or so.

Shelvey created the chance for Joelinton but struggled to have any impact otherwise, whilst subs Yedlin (3.6) and Krafth (3.6) didn’t improve matters when introduced.

Two other players scraped above 4.0.

Manquillo (4.2) battled way before subbed, whilst Hayden (4.1) had minimal influence in midfield as the visitors dominated.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 11.30pm Thursday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Leicester player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 (Newcastle 0 Leicester 2) – Wednesday 1 January 3pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Perez 36, Maddison 39, Choudhury 87

Possession was Leicester 77% (71%), Newcastle 23% (29%)

Total shots were Leicester 16 (9), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Leicester 9 (5), Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Leicester 5 (4), Newcastle 4 (3)

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Leicester and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders, although a massive number of empty seats all around St James Park)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Leicester:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Krafth 45+3), Schar (forced off on 51 minutes and NUFC down to 10 men), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems (Yedlin 45), Hayden, Shelvey (Sean Longstaff 46), Almiron, Muto, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Atsu, Carroll, Gayle

