Player Ratings

Newcastle v Everton player ratings from fans – Giving true reflection of what happened in the 95 minutes

The results of the Newcastle v Everton player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The response from Newcastle fans giving one very obvious man of the match and only two others enhancing their reputations.

Despite only 26 minutes on the pitch, those wonderful final 60 or seconds sends Florian Lejeune (8.6) top of the tree, two very well taken goals.

The usual suspects back him up and are really the only two others who enhanced their reputations.

Martin Dubravka (7.5), kept the score down and Newcastle just about in the game.

Whilst Miguel Almiron (7.4) continued his good form as he spent a pretty much lone 90 minutes trying to offer some threat, as well as is usual defensive work.

The true reality of this game though is exposed by the other player ratings from Newcastle fans.

At the very bottom Christian Atsu (2.4), as he yet again gave a completely anonymous and ineffective display.

Only marginally better was Joelinton (3.2), offered next to nothing and Steve Bruce once again claimed afterwards that the striker is carrying an injury. If that is the case the surely he should be rested as there is no way that 20 year old Tom Allan could have done any worse.

Three other starters rated under 5.0, with Jamaal Lascelles (4.7) at fault for both goals in a rare shocker for the NUFC skipper.

Newcastle were overwhelmed in the middle of the pitch by a mediocre Everton midfield, Matty Longstaff (4.6) and Sean Longstaff (4.2) getting no control of the game.

Four players rated slightly better, Matt Ritchie (6.0) sticking at it defensively and he put two ok balls into the box which eventually led to Lejeune scoring his two goals.

With little cover from those in front of them: Clark (5.7), Fernandez (5.6) and Isaac Hayden (5.4) all battled away at the back to minimise the damage.

As for the other subs, Schar (7.1) did ok in the little time he was on the pitch, whilst as usual Krafth (4.4) struggled when brought on.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 2pm Thursday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Everton player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

Goals:

Everton:

Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54

Newcastle:

Lejeune 90+4 90+5

Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)

Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Crowd: 38,822

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan

