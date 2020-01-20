Player Ratings

Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings from fans – 6 stand out players including MOTM

The results of the Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The response from Newcastle fans giving one clear man of the match and five others who stood out.

Top of the tree is Ciaran Clark (8.4), a faultless performance from the defender as Newcastle’s defence was as its best.

Behind that defence was Martin Dubravka (7.8), Chelsea didn’t pierce the defence very often but the keeper was equal to anything and he confidently dealt with the set-pieces as the visitors racked up 10 corners.

Miguel Almiron (7.6) continued his form, an outstanding workrate in this defensive display and just a shame not given more of a chance to be a threat at the other end.

Alongside Ciaran Clark, fellow centre-back Lascelles (7.6) and Fernandez (7.6) were solid, equal to the challenges thrown at them.

Whilst match winner Isaac Hayden (7.3) got stuck in wherever he was asked to play and then showed the ambition to get on the end of that ASM cross in the final seconds.

At the lower end of the ratings, sadly Emil Krafth (5.2) continues to struggle and serious doubts as to whether he can hack it in the Premier League.

The game hadn’t really got started when Jetro Willems (5.3) suffered that freak injury, here’s hoping it proves not as bad as it looks.

Jonjo Shelvey (5.6) struggled to have any real influence on the game as Newcastle had no control whatsoever of the middle of the pitch.

Joelinton (6.5) worked hard but as usual was handicapped by an almost total lack of decent service, unlucky that when one decent cross came in he had to stretch for it and hit the woodwork rather than the net.

Probably Allan Saint-Maximin’s least lively game but he clearly wasn’t fully fit. Despite that he put over that excellent assist for Hayden and that boosted him to a 6.5 rating despite minimal contribution going forward otherwise.

As for the subs, Matt Ritchie (7.0) of course ended up playing almost the full match and more than held his own against decent opposition.

The Longstaff brothers not introduced until late on and helped to see the game and eventual win out.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 18 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hayden 90+4

Possession was Chelsea 70%, Newcastle 30%

Total shots were Chelsea 19, Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Chelsea 4, Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 10, Newcastle 1

Crowd: 52,217 (3,200 Chelsea and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Sean Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems (Ritchie 12), Hayden, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 85), Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 : If plan was to bore everybody to death and score in last minute – It worked! – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Watch dramatic Isaac Hayden late winner and official match highlights here – Watch HERE)

(Frank Lampard finds Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 tough to take “We dominated every aspect of the game…” – Read HERE)

(Must see Alan Shearer celebration when winner goes in at Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Video – Watch HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s victory – Read HERE)

