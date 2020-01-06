Opinion

‘Newcastle United Will Never Be Defeated’…but now even the NUFC journalists are taking sides

Are you boycotting Newcastle home games or still gannin’ to the match?

Are you pining for Rafa or backing Brucey?

Are you expecting to finish top half or expecting to go down?

Is Joelinton a star in the making or just cr.p?

Are you with Luke Edwards or George Caulkin?

Never mind Brexit, the Toon Army is split down the middle.

In September I met up with a good friend who I hadn’t seen for a while. We were soon talking Toon. I told him how devastated I was that Rafa had gone. He disagreed and said he thought Rafa was out for himself and was chuffed that once again we were being managed (head coached) by a Geordie who would do a great job.

We parted friends, but only just!

On Saturday, in the aftermath of the Rochdale disaster, social media got a little tasty as fans vented their frustration.

Even senior football journalists crossed swords as they went into battle for their respective sides.

Luke Edwards of the Telegraph (Steve Bruce’s friend and cheerleader) and George Caulkin formerly of The Times and now writing for The Athletic (as close to Rafa Benitez as any journalist was) were sniping at each other over, of all things, whether Brighton were a better club than Newcastle!

It’s symptomatic of where we are, split right down the middle.

Not only have we started to turn on Joelinton and Bruce, we have turned on each other and the atmosphere is toxic.

What’s the big problem with our club?

Is it Steve Bruce?

Is it Joelinton?

Is it the injuries?

Is it the Academy?

Is it the state of the training ground?

None of the above, these are just symptoms of a lazy, disinterested, careless owner who operates through a Managing Director who, in footballing terms, is just so far off the pace it’s embarrassing.

Our role as fans in all of this is not to win arguments with each other but to support the team and hold the club to account.

Personally, I was gutted when Rafa went but I was loving it when we beat Palace and got to 25 points.

Personally, I don’t think Joelinton’s worth £20m let alone £40m but I really want him to prove me wrong.

Personally, something inside me dies every time Ashley or Charnley have something to say about my club and I yearn for the day when they are both gone. But, in order for that to happen we have to, we must, stick together.

Newcastle UNITED, Will Never Be Defeated.

