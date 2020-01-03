Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United trying to sign Nikola Kalinic after turns down Serie A clubs – Report

Friday brings news that Newcastle United are allegedly interested in signing Nikola Kalinic.

It is reported that Newcastle have ‘already courted’ the 31 year old striker.

Now he has been offered to the Magpies according to The Mail.

Nikola Kalinic moved to Atletico Madrid for £13m from AC Milan in summer 2018 but only started seven La Liga games and scored two goals.

They sent him back to Serie A on loan this season but it had been a wasted half season at Roma.

Only 76 minutes of league football and one start, leaving him looking for football elsewhere.

The Mail say that Newcastle United are keen on Nikola Kalinic who turns 32 on Sunday and who has now scored only two league goals in the past 20 months.

The report says that the forward has been offered to Newcastle United and with NUFC keen, it is now down to the player himself.

Kalinic has already turned down loan moves to Verona and Genoa, so interesting to see if another try in England will tempt him.

The Croatian striker had an ill fated move to blackburn in 2011 and only scored seven goals in two Premier League seasons, before moving on to Dnipro in the Ukraine.

His most successful period was when scoring 27 Serie A goals in two seasons for Fiorentina which earned him an £18m move to AC Milan in 2017.

Not exactly the kind of signing that would set pulses racing on Tyneside but loan options could well be what Mike Ashley will insist on, at best.

