Newcastle United to complete signing of Nabil Bentaleb today – The Times breaking news

Nabil Bentaleb is set to sign for Newcastle United.

The midfielder is on Tyneside on Monday and is having his medical.

The news has been broken by Martin Hardy who covers Newcastle United for The Times.

Hardy says that the deal is believed to be a loan until the end of the season, though no mention of a buying clause/option included or not.

The report says that the move is set to be announced later on Monday.

The left footed midfielder started 38 Premier League games for Spurs before he was sold for £16m to Schalke in 2017.

This followed a successful season on loan where the midfielder got five Bundesliga goals and five assists.

It was then four league goals and three assists in 2017/18.

However, last season it was only three goals in the Bundesliga and no assists.

Nabil Bentaleb running into disciplinary problems and towards the end of last season dropped into the reserves.

This season the Algerian international hasn’t featured at all with the first team and obviously needs a move.

It is nine months since Bentaleb played any first team football so it remains to be seen how quickly he will get up to speed if/when he signs.

