News

Newcastle United strike chosen as Premier League goal of the decade

Newcastle United might not win ‘many’ trophies but they have won the accolade of Premier League goal of the decade.

Without doubt this has been the most depressing decade in Newcastle United history, certainly in living memory.

However, thankfully we have still been able to enjoy moments of excellence.

Amongst those moments of excellence, have been some very very good goals.

Not surprisingly, many of them came in that 2011/12 season when NUFC finished fifth.

It seemed like nearly every goal that season was quality one, as Demba Ba, Yohan Cabaye, Hatem Ben Arfa and Papiss Cisse led the way.

It will be no surprise to you that Papiss Cisse is the player whose goal has won this Premier League goal of the decade from The Mail.

His second goal in the 2-0 win at Chelsea in 2012 was a thing of beauty and indeed defied logic…

The write-up on THAT Papiss Cisse goal and the full top 10 goals of the decade chosen by The Mail:

Papiss Cisse vs Chelsea – May 2012

Listen, if you sat a team of theoretical physicists down to discuss Papiss Cisse’s goal against Chelsea they’d be at the table for hours and still would not be able to explain it.

The striker had already scored one stunner at the other end at Stamford Bridge when Shola Ameobi chested the ball into his path from a throw in.

What happened next was brilliant in the sheer simplicity of it all.

Cisse let the ball bounce twice before dashing towards it and swinging his right foot in the air.

He connected with the outside of his boot and sent the ball travelling in bending motion towards Petr Cech’s goal.

Cech, one of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers of all time, could not fathom what was going on in front of his eyes. As a coping method, he decided to fall over backwards, grasping at the air.

It was no help. Cisse’s shot went over him and crashed into the net. It was, is, and forever will be one of the greatest pure strikes in English football history.

1. Papiss Cisse vs Chelsea – May 2012

2. Andros Townsend vs Manchester City – December 2018

3. Jack Wilshere vs Norwich – October 2013

4. Charlie Adam vs Chelsea – April 2015

5. Emre Can vs Watford – May 2017

6. Robin van Persie vs Aston Villa – April 2013

7. Peter Crouch vs Manchester City – March 2012

8. Johan Elmander vs Wolves – November 2010

9. Olivier Giroud vs Crystal Palace – January 2017

10. Luis Suarez vs Norwich City – December 2013

