Newcastle United star features highly in ‘Least dribbled past’ Premier League stats – They shall not pass!

One Newcastle United star has been named in new analysis of the Premier League players who are dribbled past the least so far this season.

The report analyses how many times players have been dribbled past.

As well giving an average of how many times it happens per 90 minutes on the pitch.

The table relates to all players who don’t play for any of the ‘big six’ clubs and in eleventh place we find Paul Dummett.

In 1,216 minutes played this season in the Premier League, only six times has anybody got past the Geordie defender.

This gives an average dribbled past per 90 minutes of only 0.44 times, in other words, less than once every two games.

Paul Dummett has long been a debating point for Newcastle fans and whilst he has obvious limitations when it comes to having an impact up the other end of the pitch, when it comes to ‘they shall not pass’, there is nobody better in this NUFC squad.

A table has now been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the most successful Premier League players when it comes to dribbling success.

Paul Dummett is one of a number of players who the club say are back in full training this week and could/should be available for Wolves on Saturday, interesting to see who Steve Bruce selects now he has options once again.

