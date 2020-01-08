News

Newcastle United season ticket holders – Club has now confirmed figures in drop from last season

The great Newcastle United season ticket give away was set in motion by Mike Ashley in December.

With thousands of empty seats every game in front of his retail empire adverts, the NUFC owner taking the embarrassing and disastrous longer-term step of giving away thousands of free season tickets.

Both Everton and Leicester matches claimed as ‘sold out’ by the club, though even then there were still noticeable numbers of empty seats at the two games, especially Leicester where it looked like at least a few thousand hadn’t bothered turning up.

There has been much speculation about the actual numbers of paying Newcastle United season ticket holders, especially compared to last season, as well as debate on exactly how many free NUFC season tickets were given away last month.

A meeting of club ticket staff and Newcastle fans has now given us some numbers.

Representatives from NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) were amongst the Newcastle fans who met the people from the club’s ticket office and have now reported what was discussed/discovered.

At the meeting it was confirmed by ticket office staff that it was indeed around 10,000 free season tickets that were handed out in December in Ashley’s desperate move.

Whilst in terms of how many paying Newcastle United season ticket holders there are, the ticket office staff confirmed that figure as around the 30,000 mark.

In terms of how this compares to the 2018/19 season, it was confirmed there was a drop of around 5,000 from 35,000 last season.

Of course that doesn’t mean it was ‘only’ 5,000 season ticket holders who packed in last summer, as there will have been some ‘new’ season ticket holders buying them, no matter how mad that might sound to some of you.

The drop of 5,000 in season ticket holders probably sounds about right when you relate it to this season’s attendances, with then up to another 5,000 not buying on a match to match basis who would usually have done so in the past.

For those of you who would love to see an empty stadium to put more pressure on Mike Ashley, you might think 5,000 less season ticket holders doesn’t sound a lot.

However, you are talking around a 15% drop which is huge and the start of what is surely an inevitable further slide unless something remarkable happens, namely Mike Ashley selling up. If this kind of drop is repeated this coming summer then it would be huge to see a 30% drop over two seasons and no amount of free season tickets will cover that up, whilst if the nightmare scenario of relegation happened, you wonder just how low the season ticket sales would be then.

NUST also said that at the meeting they raised the problems experienced by Newcastle fans at Burnley away in December with regards to bad design, overcrowding issues on the concourse and overall safety issues.

They also say that the club have agreed to look at the situation where season ticket holders don’t get a loyalty point if they buy their ticket in the general sale.

The club have also admitted that the online ticketing office is ‘overprotective’ and needs fixing ASAP. This is in relation to supporters experiencing being prevented from buying tickets online for 30 days due to “fraud prevention”.

Club agreed to release info on how to avoid problems occurring on their online ticket account. The club set aside a certain amount of tickets to ensure fans with 30-day suspensions have access to tickets in person.

At the moment, the club has no access to the system that is currently banning fans, meaning they can’t pre-warn fans before the system locks you out. The club also has no access to the information regarding your ban in order to know how long is left on the ban.

NUST say that it was stressed at the meeting that this needs to change.

