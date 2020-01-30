News

Newcastle United release official statement on Danny Rose

Wednesday night brought widespread media claims that Danny Rose had agreed a loan move to Newcastle United.

The reports stated a £2m loan fee would be paid and Newcastle pick up the England defender’s full wages in the upcoming months.

The only conflict between the various reports was whether or not there was any buying option in the summer with an agreed price.

Thursday morning brought news Danny Rose was en route to Newcastle with his agent.

Then this afternoon saw confirmation and photos of the player at Newcastle’s training ground.

The final piece of the jigsaw in place on Thursday night, an official club statement confirming the signing.

However, the NUFC statement says simply a loan until the summer, with no mention of any buying option.

Newcastle United official statement:

England international Danny Rose has joined Newcastle United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old full back, who played in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and the 2019 Champions League final, is Magpies’ head coach Steve Bruce’s third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro.

Doncaster-born Rose began his career with Leeds United before making the move to Spurs in 2007.

He spent time on loan at Watford, Peterborough United, Bristol City and Sunderland before establishing himself at White Hart Lane, where he has made over 200 appearances in all competitions – including the Europa League and Champions League.

Rose – who made his international debut for the Three Lions in 2016, and has 29 caps to his name – also featured for the Great Britain team at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and was part of the Three Lions’ squad at the 2016 European Championships and the 2018 World Cup, in which he helped Gareth Southgate’s side reach the last four.

He will wear the number 28 shirt for United, and is eligible to make his Magpies bow in Saturday’s Premier League game against Norwich City at St. James’ Park.

“It’s a great honour for me to be here. I’m so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I’m looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I’m playing,” Rose told NUFC TV.

“For me, it’s really exciting that I can come here and have the chance to play in front of the Newcastle fans.

“Newcastle is one of the biggest clubs in England. I spoke to the manager last night and he told me there were 50,000 fans here at the weekend against Oxford. You can’t go wrong with that kind of passion and support from the fans, and it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Bruce added: “It’s been clear that we’ve needed some help in the left back position, so we’re absolutely delighted to get a player of Danny’s calibre through the door.

“He has proven quality, as he’s shown over several years for club and country, and is a class act. It’s a big coup for us to get him here and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

