Opinion

Newcastle United reach FA Cup Fifth Round…Draw! Dismal Newcastle 0 Oxford 0

Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 – Saturday 25 January 3pm

Not much you can say.

Gifted League One opposition in both the FA Cup third round and fourth round.

Steve Bruce carried the luck at Rochdale to avoid an embarrassing defeat to a team 18th in the third tier, winning the replay as the opposition froze/crumbled at St James Park.

On Saturday afternoon we saw an Oxford United side who definitely didn’t freeze and almost booked their place in the fifth round as Steve Bruce once again rode his luck.

Newcastle did have a few chances but Oxford went close on a number of occasions as well.

Only four efforts on target against League One opposition at home says it all.

This was appalling and shows up the dearth of creativity and goals in the team and the total absence of a plan from Steve Bruce as to how to try and score goals.

Bruce says Newcastle don’t need to sign a striker in January because Carroll, Muto and Gayle are back soon, probably. Three strikers who haven’t got a goal between them in the PL this season.

As for Joelinton, one goal in the Premier League so far and one in this competition, he certainly didn’t look like the answer to Newcastle’s goalscoring problems today!

The incredible luck Steve Bruce has carried this season was shown to perfect effect in the last two Premier League games, not a shot on target in either 90 minutes, yet somehow fluking four points from the two games with strikes in added time.

Maybe Steve Bruce will blame the absence of hotshot Florian Lejeune for the lack of goal threat today…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 – Saturday 25 January 3pm

Possession was Oxford 38%, Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Oxford 8 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Oxford 2, Newcastle 4

Corners were Oxford 4, Newcastle 7

Crowd: 52,217 (incl approx 3,800 Oxford)

Referee: Rob Jones

Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff (Hayden 87), Bentaleb (Atsu 80), Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Matty Longstaff 70), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Elliot, Fernandez, Sorensen, Allan