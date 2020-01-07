News

Newcastle United pair named as winners in north east player of the year awards

The winners of the North East football writers’ player of the year awards have been revealed, with Newcastle United players taking the top two prizes.

The local football writers went for two Newcastle players as individuals who have shone in a mediocre time for their club.

Which on a regional scale is further shown up by the fact that Middlesbrough are currently fighting relegation from the Championship and Sunderland struggling to even get into the League One play-offs.

Journalist Colin Young has revealed the winners via his Twitter account.

Picking up the overall North East Football Writers Association player of the year 2019 award is Fabian Schar.

He has been excellent since Rafa Benitez signed him for a bargain £3m in summer 2019 and the Swiss international has started 36 Premier League matches these past 18 months.

Probably Newcastle’s best player, certainly outfield, in that time, as well as his excellent defensive displays, Schar has also scored a very valuable six PL goals.

No Newcastle player currently on the club’s books has scored more NUFC goals in the Premier League in that time period,

As for the young player of the year award, it is 22 year old Sean Longstaff who is the winner.

It is just under 12 months since the older Longstaff brother started his first Premier League match and in 17 PL matches so far, has shown himself to be a great prospect.

Kathryn Hill picks up the women’s award, she is chosen after impressing for Durham Women FC.

Both Schar and Longstaff will be presented with their awards at the Ramside Hall Hotel, Durham, on 2 February 2020, the day after Newcastle play Norwich at home.

