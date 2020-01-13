News

Newcastle United offering ‘no risk’ Dwight Gayle loan deal – Details

Dwight Gayle continues to be much talked about in this January transfer window.

Steve Bruce has insisted that he definitely wants Dwight Gayle to stay at Newcastle United but at the same time has stated that a new centre-forward is his (Bruce’s) top target to bring in this month.

Two things that are totally at odds with each other.

Now news from The Telegraph who say that Dwight Gayle is now being offered to Championship clubs, with a ‘no risk’ deal that is geared towards tempting one of the promotion hopefuls to bite.

With 47 goals in his last 60 Championship starts (plus 12 sub appearances) for Newcastle United and West Brom, it isn’t difficult to see why a promotion hopeful would think that Dwight Gayle is the player who could get them over that promotion finishing line.

The Telegraph say that the deal Newcastle are offering now, is one where a club wouldn’t even have to pay a loan fee to the Magpies to have the striker for the rest of the season.

Their only definite commitment would be to cover Gayle’s full £60,000 per week wages for the rest of the season, which when you take into consideration the no loan fee payable, looks an excellent deal.

At the end of the season the ‘no risk’ aspect comes into play according to the report.

If the club that takes Dwight Gayle on loan doesn’t get promoted, they are under no obligation to buy him.

However, if the loan club did go up into the top tier, they would be obliged via a contract clause to pay £20m for Gayle in the summer.

The Telegraph say that their information is that Newcastle United would want the £20m paid in two £10m instalments, presumably fitting in with when the promoted club would get their chunks of Premier League cash.

You can imagine this as the type of gamble that Mike Ashley would enjoy and to be honest, it is surely impossible otherwise for NUFC to generate a significant fee and for a Championship club to meet the striker’s wage demands.

The bottom line for Mike Ashley and Newcastle United is that they are going to have a quickly depreciating asset if they don’t move Dwight Gayle on in the very near future.

He turns 30 in October and if no deal is done now, Gayle will reach the summer with only one year left on his contract and Newcastle United in a very weak position to demand any kind of decent transfer fee.