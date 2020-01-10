Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United now rivalling Lyon to sign Karl Toko-Ekambi according to French media

Friday brings claims that Newcastle United are now trying to buy Karl Toko-Ekambi.

The 27 year old centre-forward currently plays for Villarreal who paid £16m to French club Angers in summer 2018.

Born in France but of Cameroonian descent, Karl Toko-Ekambi has scored 24 goals in 43 starts (plus 19 sub appearances) for the Spanish club.

It is Le10Sport in France who are running the story, with Lyon said to have had a bid of £12m rejected by Villarreal, which is not surprising when the La Liga club paid more than that 18 months ago and he has signed a decent amount of goals.

This season though, Karl Toko-Ekambi has only started 11 of Villarreal’s 19 La Liga games and the report says that they would sell if somebody pays them £22m, which would give them a £6m profit on the striker.

Newcastle of course are being linked with moves for different players every single day but the fact remains that they are desperate to add more goals.

The Le10Sport report claims that West Ham are also now looking at the Cameroon international, as all clubs are keen to add goals.

For Newcastle United the need is acute, with only two Premier League clubs scoring less than Newcastle’s feeble 20 goals and Joelinton, Muto, Carroll, Gayle, Saint-Maximin and Almiron only scoring three PL goals between them this season.

Many Newcastle fans sceptical that there is any intention to buy any players in January, with one or two loans likely to be the height of NUFC’s ambitions.

