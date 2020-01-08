Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United make contact on loan plus option to buy deal for Ademola Lookman – Report

Ademola Lookman could be on his way to Newcastle United according to Sky Sports in Germany.

They report that Newcastle have made made contact regarding a loan offer with option to buy for the 22 year old.

Red Bull Leipzig paid Everton £16m only six months ago and the winger signed a five year deal, having first impressed during a loan spell in 2017/18.

He scored five goals and got three assists in only seven Bundesliga starts and four sub appearances when joining the German club on 30 January 2018 for a four month spell.

Ademola Lookman made 21 Premier League appearances for Everton last season but only three as a starter and got no PL goals and no assists.

So in search of regular first team football the winger who turned 22 in October, became part of the small but growing number of young English players moving on permanent deals to the Bundesliga.

With just 132 minutes of Bundesliga football and only one league start and two sub appearances, it has been more of the same for the player sitting on the bench week after week.

However, Ademola Lookman has largely been a victim of the club’s success, with the players on the pitch sending Red Bull Leipzig to the very top of the Bundesliga at the halfway point.

With next to no football, no goals or assists, the former Everton player is now keen on a return to the Premier League.

Newcastle are said to be hoping to attract the player by offering the guarantee of first team football.

With only seven lifetime starts in the Premier League with one goal and two assists, Ademola Lookman still has it all to prove in England in the top tier.

However, he is a quick exciting player who would obviously tick the box of fitting in with Newcastle’s choice of ‘style’ to counter-attack this season. A winger who can play on both sides, the England Under 21 international has also played as a striker through the middle.

Now eight days into the January transfer window and we wait for speculation/interest to turn into actual deals for a Newcastle side badly lacking creativity and goalscorers.

