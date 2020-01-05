Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United make approach for 2 Chelsea strikers but turned down on both – For time being

A Sunday exclusive has revealed that Newcastle United have made approaches to sign two Chelsea strikers.

The report says that Newcastle have asked to take Olivier Giroud on loan.

However, The Telegraph say that Chelsea have said no for the time being.

With the West London club wanting to bring in a new striker themselves before letting one go.

This season has seen Olivier Giroud fail to score any goals in his five appearances (two as a starter) and indeed he has only scored one Premier League these past 14 months.

Giroud has only started 16 Premier League matches in the past 32 months and scored nine league goals in that time.

The newspaper say that ‘sources’ have told them that Newcastle had also made an approach for Michy Batshuayi but once again, Chelsea won’t let him go this month unless strengthening themselves.

Meanwhile Michy Batshuayi has only started four Premier League matches for Chelsea since they paid Marseille around £34m for him three and a half years ago. Scoring eight PL goals for the West London club as he has featured mainly from the bench, if at all.

He hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance this season and has scored once for Chelsea in 12 sub appearances in the league this campaign.

Last season a loan spell at Crystal Palace saw him manage five PL goals in nine starts (two appearances off the bench.

Newcastle United have been linked with both strikers (amongst many others) in the past but no apparent effort made previously to actually try and sign either of them.

Batshuayi scored twice in a 3-0 FA Cup win over Newcastle for Chelsea in 2018.

Whilst Olivier Giroud scored eight Premier League goals for Arsenal against Newcastle.

The exclusive from The Telegraph:

Newcastle United would like to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on loan for the rest of the season but have been told he will not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge unless the London club can bring in a replacement.

That is likely to infuriate Giroud, who is keen to leave so that he can play regular first team football in order to ensure he figures for France in the European Championships this summer.

Telegraph Sport has been told by sources in London that Newcastle made contact with Chelsea last week to discuss whether they would listen to loan offers for Giroud but were told there is no chance of a move to Tyneside at this stage.

Chelsea are looking to sign another striker this month but will not let anyone leave until they have brought a new player in and there is no guarantee they will be able to do so.

Giroud would be an ideal signing for the Magpies and is understood to be open to the idea of making the move to the North East because of a lack of games under Frank Lampard.

The 33-year-old would bring all the things Newcastle need in a front man, as he is just as effective playing with his back to goal as he is facing it and is a skilled link man, who would bring out the best in wingers Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, when the latter returns from injury.

Although things have not progressed so far, it does not mean Newcastle’s interest in Giroud is over but head coach Steve Bruce will have to look at alternatives.

Sources have also confirmed that the Magpies enquired about another Chelsea striker, Michy Batshuayi but the same message came back.

