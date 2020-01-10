News

Newcastle United loan player recalled early by club

Friday morning has seen official confirmation of a Newcastle United loan player being recalled early.

NUFC revealing in an official announcement that 20 year old defender Kelland Watts has had his loan deal cut short at Stevenage.

A bit of a surprise as the NUFC defender has been getting regular first team football with 20 first team appearances in the first half of the season.

As a regular first teamer you have to assume that it isn’t Stevenage who have pushed for this, with it appearing to come from the NUFC end of things.

Kelland Watts was recently back on Tyneside when recovering from an injury and was shown training with the NUFC first team.

Interesting to see whether he will be doing that on his return, or potentially another loan deal at a club higher than League Two.

After playing against Peterborough for Stevenage, Watts is FA Cup-tied, so couldn’t feature on Tuesday against Rochdale, or against Oxford later this month if Newcastle get through.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United have recalled Kell Watts from his loan spell with Stevenage.

The 20-year-old, who signed a three-year contract with his boyhood club earlier this season, had joined the League Two outfit at the start of the 2018/19 campaign on a season-long loan and was an ever-present for the Boro after making 20 appearances, including four cup games.

Watts made his first team debut for the Magpies in their Premier League Asia Trophy clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers in July and the England under-19 international can play in defence and midfield.

He returned to Newcastle at the end of the year for some of his rehabilitation period after hurting himself in Stevenage’s FA Cup tie against Peterborough United in November.

Despite briefly heading back to the Lamex Stadium, Watts has now returned to St. James’ Park following discussions with Newcastle’s loan coordinator Shola Ameobi and Stevenage head coach Graham Westley.’

