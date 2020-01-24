News

Decision announced on Newcastle United Live TV matches for March – 3 games were under threat

A decision on Newcastle United Live TV matches in March 2020 was set to be announced today.

Unexpectedly, the Premier League and TV companies kept to the scheduled date for announcing these TV moves.

It had been widely expected that they would wait for Monday’s FA Cup fifth round draw before announcing the Premier League TV choices for March.

The games under threat were:

March 2020

Saturday 7 – Southampton v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 14 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (h) 3pm

As it happens, today’s announcement saw none of the Newcastle United games in March selected for UK live TV broadcast, the 15 matches all featuring other PL clubs.

However, Newcastle United could still have matches in March selected for live TV broadcast in the UK and also potentially one of these March 2020 Premier League games moved.

The FA Cup fifth round draw is on Monday (27 January) and if Newcastle beat Oxford they will be in the FA Cup fifth round, those matches this season are all played midweek and will be sometime between Tuesday 3 March and Thursday 5 March. With obviously the possibility of the NUFC FA Cup fifth round game selected for live TV in the UK.

Then if, IF, Newcastle United reached the FA Cup sixth round (quarter-final), those games are played on the weekend of Saturday 21 March, which would then mean the home game against Aston Villa having to be moved anyway. Villa were knocked out by Fulham in the FA Cup third round, so it is only if Newcastle (hold your breath) reach the sixth round, that this PL match would be affected.

Although having said that…five Premier League matches have been chosen for the weekend of Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 March and they all have the following message – ‘Matches subject to FA Cup participation’.

So, if Newcastle DIDN’T reach the FA Cup sixth round and clubs involved in the matches chosen that weekend for live TV DID reach the sixth round, could Newcastle v Aston Villa actually end up been moved for live TV at a very late date to replace one of those?

As always with the Premier League’ relationship with the TV companies, nothing is ever easy.

Newcastle United have been on live TV 14 times already this season from 27 games, with the away game at Arsenal in three weeks time set to make it 15 live TV appearances.

The ‘confirmed’ match schedule so far – up to end of March 2020:

August

Sunday 11 Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 17 Norwich 3 Newcastle 1 3pm

Sunday 25 Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 31 Newcastle 1 Watford 1 3pm

September

Saturday 14 Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 12.30pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 21 Newcastle 0 Brighton 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday 29 Leicester 5 Newcastle 0 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

October

Sunday 6 October Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 0 (4.30pm) (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 October Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Sunday 27 October Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

November

Saturday 2 November – West Ham 2 Newcastle 3 3pm

Sat 9 November – Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1 3pm

Monday 25 November – Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 30 November – Newcastle 2 Manchester City 2 12.30pm (BT Sport)

December

Thursday 5 – Sheff United 0 Newcastle 2 7.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 8 – Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 2pm

Saturday 14 – Burnley 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 3pm

Thursday 26 – Man Utd 4 Newcastle United 1 5.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 28 – Newcastle 1 Everton 2 3pm

January 2020

Wednesday 1 – Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 3pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 4 – Rochdale 1 Newcastle 1 12.31pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 – Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 3pm

Tuesday 14 – Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 7.45pm

Saturday 18 – Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 21 – Everton 2 Newcastle 2 7.30pm

February 2020

Saturday 1 – Newcastle v Norwich City 3pm

Sunday 16 – Arsenal v Newcastle 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 22 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 29 – Newcastle v Burnley 3pm

March 2020

Saturday 7 – Southampton v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 14 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (h) 3pm

