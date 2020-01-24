News

Newcastle United Live TV matches – 3 more games under threat but announcement could be delayed

A decision on further Newcastle United Live TV matches is set to be announced today.

However, that decision/announcement could be put back.

Friday 24 January is the date that the Premier League and TV companies told us to expect an announcement on which PL matches had been selected for live TV in March.

The games under threat are:

March 2020

Saturday 7 – Southampton v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 14 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (h) 3pm

Last month we saw the announcement of Premier League Live TV games for February (2020) made seven days later than had been scheduled.

So will the announcement for March live TV matches be made today, as scheduled?

Well typically the Premier League aren’t telling us anything.

However, the FA Cup could impact and help give them a reason to delay this time.

The FA Cup fifth round draw is on Monday (27 January) and so a decision on March PL TV games could well be delayed at least beyond that.

This season the FA Cup fifth round matches are all played midweek and if Newcastle reach the heady heights of that stage, they will play sometime between Tuesday 3 March and Thursday 5 March.

So for example, if your FA Cup fifth round match was chosen for live TV on Thursday 5 March, then that would clearly impact on your planned Premier League match on the following Saturday 7 March.

It also raises then the possibility of course, that if there were draws in key FA Cup fourth round matches this weekend, would/could then the TV companies want to delay any decision on which games they wanted for live TV in the fifth round?

Which could/would of course potentially delay the Premier League TV announcement further.

Newcastle United have been on live TV 14 times already this season from 27 games, with the away game at Arsenal in three weeks time set to make it 15 live TV appearances.

The confirmed match schedule so far – up to end of February 2020:

August

Sunday 11 Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 17 Norwich 3 Newcastle 1 3pm

Sunday 25 Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 31 Newcastle 1 Watford 1 3pm

September

Saturday 14 Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 12.30pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 21 Newcastle 0 Brighton 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday 29 Leicester 5 Newcastle 0 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

October

Sunday 6 October Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 0 (4.30pm) (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 October Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Sunday 27 October Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

November

Saturday 2 November – West Ham 2 Newcastle 3 3pm

Sat 9 November – Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1 3pm

Monday 25 November – Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 30 November – Newcastle 2 Manchester City 2 12.30pm (BT Sport)

December

Thursday 5 – Sheff United 0 Newcastle 2 7.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 8 – Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 2pm

Saturday 14 – Burnley 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 3pm

Thursday 26 – Man Utd 4 Newcastle United 1 5.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 28 – Newcastle 1 Everton 2 3pm

January 2020

Wednesday 1 – Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 3pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 4 – Rochdale 1 Newcastle 1 12.31pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 – Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 3pm

Tuesday 14 – Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 7.45pm

Saturday 18 – Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 21 – Everton 2 Newcastle 2 7.30pm

February 2020

Saturday 1 – Newcastle v Norwich City 3pm

Sunday 16 – Arsenal v Newcastle 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 22 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 29 – Newcastle v Burnley 3pm

