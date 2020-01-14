Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United interested in signing Cody Gakpo – Latest media report

A new report on Tuesday claims Newcastle United are interested in signing Cody Gakpo.

The 20 year old has had his breakthrough season at PSV Eindhoven after only two league starts last season and a series of brief sub appearances.

This season he has already made 18 league appearances and whilst only even have been as a starter, he has been used much more as an impact sub as well.

Cody Gazpo can pay all across the frontline but has mainly played on the left this season and has managed an impressive four goals and five assists already in those seven league starts (and 11 sub appearances).

He is 6ft 2 and has represented Holland right up to Under 21 level.

Reports of Newcastle United interest have come from France, via Foot Mercato.

They have mentioned Newcastle because up until now it is Lyon who have been expected to land the player but it is reported that now they face competition from both the Magpies and Rennes.

Lyon are under pressure to bring in players as they are currently seventh, compared to last season’s third placed finish in Ligue 1.

A number of the same transfer targets have been reported in relation to both Lyon and Newcastle this month, the most recent was Villarreal striker Karl Toko Ekambi.

Cody Gakpo has three and a half years left on his current contract and Foot Mercato say that PSV would take around £8m for the homegrown player. Obviously you would be buying mainly potential, as the attacking player has still only made nine league career starts in the relatively weak Dutch league.

