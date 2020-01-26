Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United in talks to sign Paco Alcacer – Report

A new ‘exclusive’ has now reported that Newcastle United are in talks to sign Paco Alcacer.

The 26 year old striker has been used sparingly this season by Borussia Dortmund and indeed, only one of his six Bundesliga starts in 2019/20 has come since September.

Despite that, the Spanish international has still managed five goals from 528 league minutes this season.

With the exciting 19 year old Erling Haaland having arrived at the start of this January transfer window, it looks even less likely that Paco Alcacer will play much football if he stays with Dortmund.

Barcelona paid Valencia £25m for the forward in 2016 but was used mainly as a sub, making only 14 La Liga starts in two seasons.

Borussia Dortmund took Paco Alcacer in summer 2018 on a season long loan with option to buy for £20m.

After 18 goals from only 11 Bundesliga starts (plus 15 sub appearances), they not surprisingly paid the £20m in the summer. Only to use him so sparingly, partly due to injury and illness, although the last nine times he has been named in their matchday league squad, eight of them he was on the bench.

Now, the ‘exclusive’ from The Sun claims that Newcastle are now offering a loan plus buying option where they are allegedly prepared to pay £25m in the summer if the short-term loan works out.

Valencia are also named as a club trying to land their former striker on a similar arrangement.

As well as The Sun, other newspapers are now reporting the story, although always difficult to tell whether or not they are just repeating The Sun and pretending they’ve also came up with the story separately.

Paco Alcacer needs to move somewhere as he needs regular football if he wants to ensure he is involved with Spain in the 2020 Euros.

Newcastle are increasingly looking at the Bundesliga with signings such as Joelinton, Willems and Bentaleb, whilst Lazaro was also playing there as recently as last season.

It would be a very credible signing if there is substance to this story, as Alcacer does have a very decent track record of scoring goals, unlike Joelinton…

Saturday at St James Park was a potent reminder of just how little goal threat the Newcastle team have, even when faced with League One opposition.

