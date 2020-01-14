News

Newcastle United have signed Reagan Thomson – Leaked photos

Reagan Thomson has signed for Newcastle United.

Still no official announcement from the two clubs but on Monday (13 January 2020), it was reported that the deal had finally been done.

It was first claimed in October 2019 (see below) that Newcastle United were leading the chase for the young Scottish midfielder.

There have been regular updates since then (see below) and the Scottish Sun appears to have been on the ball throughout with the progress of the deal.

On Monday they reported that a two and a half year contract had been agreed and that Queen’s Park would receive an initial payment of £50,000, though it is claimed that further payments will become due if the player progresses.

The 16 year old will initially join the Newcastle United development squad.

Following the newspaper update yesterday, last night leaked photos then circulated of Reagan Thomson after having signed for NUFC.

The Mag – 16 December 2019:

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Reagan Thomson, according to an ‘exclusive’ on Monday afternoon.

It was first reported back in October (see below) that Newcastle were in talks to sign the exciting young midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

With then the Queen’s Park President confirming interest from unnamed English club(s) but no deal so far agreed, back in November.

Now though, The Sun state that agreement has been reached by Newcastle with both 16 year old Reagan Thompson and Queen’s Park.

The newspaper says that the player has opted for Newcastle over Rangers and that after the Magpies upped their original £35,000 offer, the Scottish club couldn’t match NUFC’s offer.

Now I know there is relatively little money in Scottish football compared to the Premier League but I’m pretty sure at that kind of level of money, Rangers could still compete on this one.

Celtic have also previously been linked with the midfielder but if the report is true, then no surprise, as no competition between signing for a Premier League club in England compared to Scotland.

Reagan Thomson has made nine appearances for the Queen’s Park first team so far and is a regular for the Scotland Under 17s.

The Mag – 4 November 2019:

Newcastle United were reported last week to be in talks to sign Reagan Thomson.

The exciting teenage midfielder attracting a lot of attention from clubs north and south of the border.

However, it was Newcastle United who were ‘on the verge of closing a deal’ with the player said to be set to move to Tyneside in January.

Despite being an amateur club, Queen’s Park would be due compensation with the player being only 16.

Asked about the reported Newcastle United interest, Queen’s Park President Gerry Crawley has confirmed that Reagan Thomson is being watched by a lot of clubs, including a number of English ones.

However, Crawley says that so far Newcastle, or anybody else, have not made a formal offer for their rising young star.

A recent report claimed that the Toon were close to agreeing a compensation deal for the young Spiders talent (Daily Record). The youngster was reportedly watched at a recent Scotland U17s match.

Gerry Crawley speaking to the Sunday Post:

“We know that Reagan (Thomson) is being watched by a lot of teams, some of those in England.

“We are aware of the speculation but to date no offers have been made for his services.”

The Mag – 29 October 2019:

Newcastle United are in talks to sign Reagan Thomson according to reports on Tuesday morning.

The Daily Record say that the Magpies are on the verge of closing a deal to land the young midfielder.

The newspaper saying that Newcastle have moved in to sign him despite competition from Celtic and Rangers, as well as interest from other English Premier League clubs.

Reagan Thomson is currently involved in qualifying for the 2020 UEFA European Under-17 Championships and got two assists in Scotland’s win over Iceland. He played again last night in a 2-1 defeat to Croatia but with both countries already winning both of their group matches, they had already qualified.

Scotland now go through to the Elite group stage in spring 2020, which will then decide who qualifies for the finals in Estonia.

Only 16, Reagan Thomson is highly thought of and the young midfielder currently plays for Queen’s Park.

When/if he signs for Newcastle United, Queen’s Park will receive a ‘substantial fee’ according to the Daily Record. Although you would assume that the ‘substantial’ part is more to do with Queen’s Park and fourth tier football level finances than the daft world of the Premier League today.

The report says that once a deal is agreed, Reagan Thomson will move down to Newcastle in January.

Queen’s Park are the oldest club in Scotland and arguably the most famous amateur team in the world, playing at Hampden Park and the only fully amateur team in the Scottish leagues.

Ironically, normally Queen’s Park couldn’t demand a transfer fee for a player due to their amateur status but the newspaper report says that as the midfielder is still classed as a youth player, compensation has to be paid.

