Newcastle United give training and injury/fitness update ahead of Norwich game

An interesting update from the club on the fitness or otherwise of a number of Newcastle United players.

The fitness/injury update on Thursday, coming two days before the Premier League clash with Norwich.

The club releasing a gallery of photos showing the Newcastle United squad training.

They also included the following info:

‘New boys Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro have both been in the thick of things, with both in line to make their first top flight appearances for the Magpies, but Andy Carroll and Jonjo Shelvey didn’t take part in Thursday’s session, while Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo are injured and Paul Dummett now faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

Yoshinori Muto was back out on the training pitch, though, albeit working separately to the rest of the team.’

Great to see both Lazaro and Bentaleb in many of the training shots ahead of them surely starting on Saturday, with hopefully Danny Rose set to be formally announced today and then join them in training.

On the negative side, it definitely looks as though Andy Carroll will still be unavailable with his hip problem.

Whilst Jonjo Shelvey is widely reported to be out until March with a hamstring issue, though the club haven’t mentioned that yet.

As well as Jetro Willems out for the season, we also knew that was the case for Paul Dummett.

Whilst further confirmation that Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo are unlikely to be seen for some time.

Muto sounds as though he is on his way back but still training on his own, no way he will be involved on Saturday.

As for Dwight Gayle, no sign of him in the training shot or mention in the club piece, he is another one missing Norwich.

One potential positive is that it looks as though Florian Lejeune’s injury picked up in that dramatic double goal finale at Everton hasn’t proved serious. The French defender is featured in a decent number of training shots and looks as though he could well be available against Norwich.

