Newcastle United get West Brom in FA Cup Fifth Round Draw (if beating Oxford…)

The FA Cup Fifth Round draw has taken place on Monday night.

The draw taking place ahead of tonight’s Bournemouth v Arsenal game, the final fourth round tie.

Newcastle were one of six matches at the weekend to end in draws and need a replay.

In tonight’s FA Cup fourth round draw, Newcastle (or Oxford) were ball number 14.

They have been drawn against West Brom at The Hawthorns (provided NUFC beat Oxford in their fourth round replay).

If Newcastle reach the fifth round, that game will be midweek on one of Tuesday 3 March, Wednesday 4 March or Thursday 5 March, with no replays in the fifth round this season, the game having to be decided on the night.

West Brom are currently top of the Championship, a point above Leeds, the Baggies four points ahead of third placed Fulham and have a game in hand.

Full FA Cup fifth round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle United or Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City or Birmingham City

Northampton Town or Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Bournemouth or Arsenal

