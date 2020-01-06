News

Newcastle United get Oxford in FA Cup Fourth Round Draw (if beating Rochdale…)

The FA Cup Fourth Round draw has taken place on Monday night.

The draw taking place ahead of tonight’s Arsenal v Leeds game, the final third round tie.

Newcastle were one of seven matches at the weekend to end in draws and need a replay.

In tonight’s FA Cup fourth round draw, Newcastle were ball number 7.

They have been drawn against Oxford at St James Park (provided NUFC beat Rochdale in their third round replay).

So now we know the route for this Newcastle team to become the biggest ever FA Cup success in 13 years of Mike Ashley’s rule.

NUFC have to now beat two League One teams at home, Rochdale who are 18th in the third tier and Oxford who are fourth.

Newcastle of course having lost 3-0 away at Oxford at this stage (FA Cup fourth round) back in 2017.

The previous 12 years having seen six exits in the third round and six in the fourth.

The FA Cup fourth round matches will be played between Friday 24 and Monday 27 January.

After the NUFC Head Coach was appointed in July, both Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce were promising they would throw everything at the domestic cup competitions.

Steve Bruce promising it is all different now with cup ambition – July 2019:

‘I’ve put my neck on the line immediately! I’m not really bothered what’s been done before. Surely as a club we can win five games? Can we win a cup tie, can we do well in the League Cup or the FA Cup? That’s got to be an aim. It’s not just about staying in the division and being happy with that – that would be wrong.’

As for Mike Ashley, after Bruce’s appointment he said it was great that now Rafa Benitez had gone, he at last had a manager (head coach…) who would be now throwing everything at winning the cups – July 2019:

‘And now I’ve got a manager saying, “Let me get on with it. Just let me get on with it – I won’t let you down”. I’m thinking, “I’m definitely having that”. He gets it. He comes in: “The cups? Yeah, we go for them”.’

Full FA Cup fourth round draw:

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

