Opinion

Newcastle United bid for Olivier Giroud only makes sense if takeover is happening

Newcastle United have been repeatedly linked with Olivier Giroud.

A first approach widely reported and knocked back.

Then after a move to Inter Milan broke down, once again Newcastle are claimed to have gone back in with a second offer.

The media reports claiming Newcastle United were prepared to pay a £3m loan fee to secure Olivier Giroud until the end of the season.

With no doubt a similar amount (£3m) on wages, could you honestly see Mike Ashley allowing £6m to be spent on a player who would only be available for 14 Premier League matches at the very most, 13 if you accept that if any (very unlikely) deal was going to happen, Norwich on Saturday would come too early for the striker to be involved.

With Newcastle United having already accumulated 30 points and probably only three wins at the most away from guaranteeing safety (two if beating Norwich), it hardly sounds like something Mike Ashley would do.

The only possible way the idea has any credibility, is surely if there is a real chance of Mike Ashley selling the club this time.

Olivier Giroud coming in as extra insurance that safety would happen, a £6m investment for 14 PL games would look not quite as incredible for Ashley’s NUFC.

This season has seen Olivier Giroud fail to score any goals in his five appearances (two as a starter) and indeed he has only scored one Premier League goal these past 14 months.

Giroud has only started 16 Premier League matches in the past 32 months and scored nine league goals in that time.

However, he is undoubtedly still a very decent striker and would enhance Newcastle United for the rest of the season. Plus he isn’t cup-tied, so could appear in the FA Cup for Newcastle United if they reached the fifth round.

If you believe Newcastle are seriously after Olivier Giroud then you would also surely need to find a place for him in your team, as no doubt Giroud won’t be willing to swap not playing for Chelsea for not playing for Newcastle United.

With ASM and Almiron sure starters and loan signing Lazaro the same, when you add Joelinton who Mike Ashley appears to insist has to play, then adding Giroud in as well, suddenly makes Newcastle look like a very attacking team. Never mind if Andy Carroll ever gets fit…

My money is on Danny Rose turning out to be the final signing of this window for Newcastle United, though happy to be proved wrong.

I will be even happier to be proved wrong if Mike Ashley sells the club!

