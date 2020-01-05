Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United are in talks to sign Krzysztof Piatek – Dubious report?

Newcastle United are in talks to sign Krzysztof Piatek according to a report on Sunday morning.

After the feeble goal threat at Rochdale as Newcastle in the end narrowly escaped with a draw, Steve Bruce admitted that the club are trying to sign a striker/goalscorer.

The NUFC Head Coach also stated that they had already had knock backs after making approaches this month to sign forwards.

As with everything when it comes to transfer windows and Newcastle United under Mike Ashley, it is difficult to know what to believe.

Steve Bruce had also said that the club are targeting some ‘top, top’ players in January.

Krzysztof Piatek plays for AC Milan and was signed for £30m from Genoa in January 2019.

He scored nine goals in the league after his arrival midway through last season and including his goals for Genoa in the first half of the campaign, scored an impressive 22 goals in 34 Serie A starts. This was one more than Ronaldo managed for Juventus and only two other strikers scored more.

Indeed, including cup competitions, last season the striker scored 30 goals in 39 starts for Genoa and AC Milan.

However, the 24 year old has struggled this season, with only four goals in 13 Serie A starts (and four sub appearances).

AC Milan have now signed free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic and according to The Sun, this has made Krzysztof Piatek available, with Newcastle United stated to be in talks currently to sign him.

However, rather than giving AC Milan their £30m back that they paid for the Polish striker a year ago, the report says Newcastle are trying to get Piatek on loan with an option to buy.

AC Milan return to action on Monday with a home game against Sampdoria after the Serie A winter break, so it will be interesting to see if Krzysztof Piatek is involved, or potentially left out if there is any substance at all in Newcastle trying to sign him.

