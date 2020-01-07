Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United approach Amiens to sign Prince Gouano – Le10Sport

Over in France, an exclusive has reported that Newcastle United have approached Amiens to try and buy Prince Gouano.

The central defender turned 26 on Christmas Eve and Le10Sport say that Newcastle are one of three Premier League clubs to register their interest in trying to buy the defender.

The report says that Watford and West Ham have also approached the Ligue One club.

After playing three league games in August, Prince Gouano has been out injured and is only now set to come back and play.

He is the Amiens Captain but with only 18 months remaining on his contract, they could be prepared to sell at the right price.

Prince Gouano is 6ft 2 and is comfortable playing in a back four or back three, the defender a former French youth international.

With Juventus as a young player, Prince Gouano ended up at Atalanta and was on their books for a number of years without ever playing for them.

Instead going out on loan to clubs in Holland, Turkey and Portugal, as well as a half season at Bolton in the 2015/16 season were he started 19 games.

Eventually moving permanently to Amiens in 2017 where he has been first choice these past two and a half years until this recent absence through injury.

Central defenders wouldn’t appear to be the most pressing need in this transfer window but nothing would surprise you under Mike Ashley.

Another name on the growing list of players Newcastle United have been linked with so far as we reach the end of the first week of the January window.

