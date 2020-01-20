News

Newcastle United amazingly high in fair play stats from 35 European leagues

A new report on ‘fair play’ sees Newcastle United riding surprisingly high.

The report comes from the CIES Football Observatory.

They looked across 35 European Leagues up to and including 13 January 2020.

So the stats include Newcastle’s draw at Wolves but not the win over Chelsea on Saturday.

The report shows the average number of fouls committed in league matches by each club.

As you can see, across all clubs of the 35 leagues, only four commit less fouls than Newcastle United’s average of 9.14 fouls per game.

Liverpool are the only Premier League club better off in the stats and they do have the major advantage of having possession of the ball most of the time.

Newcastle United are of course very defensive under Steve Bruce and instead of pressing the ball, tend to sit very deep and allow the opposition to play in front of them, which will help towards these positive stats on numbers of fouls.

Interesting to also look at the stats for picking up yellow cards across the Premier League. via the official PL site:

As you can see, only four clubs have picked up less bookings in league matches and that includes Liverpool and Leicester who are top and third in the Premier League.

Discipline is key of course for Newcastle United with their reliance on conceding as few goals as possible, so it is important to minimise bookings and also giving free-kicks away in dangerous areas.

In all competitions this season, Newcastle United have picked up 39 yellows and 2 red, with this split:

5 Federico Fernandez

4 Isaac Hayden (1 red)

4 Miguel Almiron

4 Joelinton

4 Fabian Schar

2 Christian Atsu

2 Ciaran Clark

2 Paul Dummett

2 Javier Manquillo

2 Matt Ritchie

2 DeAndre Yedlin

1 Sean Longstaff (1 red)

1 Tom Allan

1 Andy Carroll

1 Jamaal Lascelles

1 Matty Longstaff

1 Jonjo Shelvey

A total of 39 yellow and 2 reds, compared to 38 yellow and 0 red for opposition team this season, which compares to these NUFC stats for the last two full seasons:

2018/19 – 63 yellow and 2 reds (64 and 1 red)

2017/18 – 57 yellow and 2 reds (opposition 65 and 0 reds)

