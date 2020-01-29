News

Newcastle United agree £2m Danny Rose deal with Tottenham – Telegraph

Earlier today, Sky Sports reported (see below) that they had been told Newcastle United were confident of signing a ‘top left-back’ in the next 48 hours.

The name they mentioned as the most likely, was Danny Rose.

Steve Bruce had indicated last week that he would like to sign him.

Newcastle were just one of a number of clubs linked to the Tottenham defender who is out of favour under Joe Mourinho.

With only one Premier League start since October, the defender was risking his place in the England squad for the Euros this summer, if he didn’t get regular football.

As Wednesday progressed, there were widespread reports that other Premier League clubs, including Watford and Bournemouth had given up hope of signing Rose, as they accepted he was off to Newcastle.

Now late on Wednesday night, The Telegraph have reported/revealed that the deal has indeed been done.

They say that Newcastle United have agreed to pay £2m for the left sided player’s services for the rest of the season.

They also add that their information is that an option/price to buy in the summer has also been agreed, which is an interesting one considering Danny Rose turns 30 in July.

With Dummett and Willems ruled out for the season, Newcastle were desperate for another option as well as Matt Ritchie at left wing-back.

The Mag – Earlier today (Wednesday 29 January 2020):

Sky Sports are reporting that their information is that Newcastle United are confident of signing a ‘top left-back’ in the next 48 hours.

The January transfer window closes in two days time and all has been quiet on the transfer front but Sky Sports say they understand that is set to change.

Newcastle United have signed two players so far this month, both on loan.

Nabil Bentaleb arriving from Schalke on Monday 20 January, with an agreed summer transfer fee (reported to be £8.5m) if both Newcastle and the player want to make the deal permanent.

Then Valentino Lazaro came in on loan from Inter Milan last Tuesday (23 January), with an agreed summer transfer fee (reported to be £20m) if the player and NUFC wanted to make the deal permanent.

No signs of any imminent action since then, with recent days seeing NUFC takeover speculation monopolise Newcastle United media coverage.

However, Newcastle United are desperately in need of both a striker (who can score goals!) and a left-back/left wing-back, with both Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems ruled out for the season.

Sky Sports’ Pete Graves says that trying to sign a striker/goalscorer is ‘more complicated’ with demand seriously outstripping the supply of ‘decent’ potential striker signing options.

Unless Mike Ashley allows Newcastle to buy a striker, it is very difficult to think it possible that a likely goalscorer would be able to be signed on loan.

When talking about Newcastle’s likely transfer activity in these next 48 hours, Pete Graves states that Danny Rose has been on Steve Bruce’s ‘radar’ since taking over as Head Coach.

There have been various media claims that Newcastle are one of a number of Premier League clubs trying to sign Danny Rose and Steve Bruce has stated that he rates the Tottenham defender. Last week when asked about him, the NUFC Head Coach when asked abut Newcastle maybe landing Rose this month said: “He is a quality player and a class act, whether it is possible…who knows?”

Previously, Danny Rose has insisted that he won’t be forced out of Tottenham and intends to stay until his contract ends in June 2021.

However, with only one Premier League start since October and Mourinho making clear he is down the pecking order, aged 29 will Danny Rose accept it is time to move on, even if only on a temporary deal?

Very difficult to see Mike Ashley allowing Newcastle to buy a player who turns 30 in July and who no doubt would expect a minimum three year contract on big (by Newcastle’s standards) wages.

If any deal for Rose was to happen, you imagine it would be on loan. In which case, you would expect the Spurs and England left-back to wait and see what options he has, before going anywhere on loan, if indeed he is willing to move.

The same as Jetro Willems, Danny Rose is far better in attack than defence and with Newcastle playing the three centre-backs he would be ideal, considering how little creativity there is in this NUFC team.

Only 13 Premier League matches left for Newcastle after Norwich on Saturday. However, with Danny Rose not having played for Tottenham in the FA Cup, he would be eligible to play for NUFC in the competition if progressing.

