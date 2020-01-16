News

Newcastle fans voted best away fans in new Premier League survey

Newcastle fans have received their latest accolade.

A survey of over 10,000 football supporters has found which away followings are the best in the Premier League.

The away support of Bournemouth ended up rock bottom, with Burnley and Brighton just above them.

However, at the very top are the Newcastle fans who travel away.

Leaving Man Utd and Liverpool fans some way behind in second and third.

No rational person would argue that the atmosphere has been anything but appalling at St James Park overall this season, Mike Ashley ensuring that.

The fact he was forced into handing out 10,000 free season tickets to protect the ‘integrity’ of his retail empire advertising is proof of that.

However, away games are invariably a class day out and Newcastle fans going with the age-old philosophy of determined to do their best to have a good time no matter what the result.

Sportsbible report:

‘A fan survey has revealed that Newcastle United have been voted as having the best away fans in the Premier League.

The survey was compiled on survery-maker.com and ‘The Magpies’ are far ahead in the rankings with over 2000 votes.

Manchester United are in second place with 1476 votes while bitter rivals Liverpool are in third.’

1. Newcastle United – 2282 votes (19%)

2. Manchester United – 1476 votes (12%)

3. Liverpool – 1179 votes (10%)

4. Aston Villa – 1047 votes (9%)

5. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 738 votes (6%)

6. West Ham United – 686 votes (6%)

7. Sheffield United – 646 votes (5%)

8. Everton – 603 votes (5%)

9. Arsenal – 584 votes (5%)

10. Crystal Palace – 572 votes (5%)

11. Tottenham Hotspur – 524 votes (4%)

12. Chelsea 475 votes (4%)

13. Manchester City – 417 votes (3%)

14. Southampton – 197 votes (2%)

15. Leicester City – 181 votes (1%)

16. Norwich City – 140 votes (1%)

17. Watford – 123 votes (1%)

18. Brighton – 122 votes (1%)

19. Burnley – 100 votes (1%)

20. Bournemouth – 69 votes (1%)

